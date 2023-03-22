U.S. markets closed

Genuine Parts Company Announces Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Accelerate Data, Digital and Technology Initiatives

PR Newswire
·5 min read

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that it has selected Google Cloud as the innovation partner to support its business transformation and further improve the customer experience.

GPC Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Genuine Parts Company)
GPC will utilize Google Cloud's full spectrum of services to modernize digital, store, supply chain and advanced data and analytics platforms to deliver an enhanced customer experience and increase speed to market of customer facing capabilities.

The company expects to leverage Google Cloud offerings to optimize the technology infrastructure supporting over 10,000 stores and fulfillment centers globally. Advanced data and analytics platforms will also enable supply chain modernization around inventory visibility, facility productivity and logistics.

"As we invest in technology to modernize our business capabilities and strengthen the foundations for operational excellence and profitable growth, we couldn't be more pleased than to partner with Google Cloud," said Naveen Krishna, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, GPC. "Google Cloud will play a critical role in accelerating our business transformation and innovation."

"We're honored to be chosen as Genuine Parts Company's innovation partner, helping enable the company's next phase of growth and expansion," said Jose Gomes, Managing Director, Retail and Consumer, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's technology will support the industry leader's efforts to execute new supply chain initiatives, enhance sales effectiveness, improve the digital customer experience, and so much more."

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Some statements in this release, as well as in materials the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public or make available on the company's website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about the company's Investor Day, and the established full-year 2023 and 2025 financial guidance for the company provided above. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking.

The company cautions that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while the company believes that its expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation and geopolitical conflicts such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect our business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives in our two business segments; slowing demand for our products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to us, our suppliers and customers; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; our ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of our information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 and from time to time in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-announces-strategic-partnership-with-google-cloud-to-accelerate-data-digital-and-technology-initiatives-301779160.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company

