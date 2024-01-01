Genuine Parts Company's (NYSE:GPC) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) stock is up by 2.8% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Genuine Parts' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genuine Parts is:

30% = US$1.3b ÷ US$4.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Genuine Parts' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Genuine Parts has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Genuine Parts over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Genuine Parts' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GPC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Genuine Parts Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Genuine Parts has a three-year median payout ratio of 51% (which means it retains 49% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Genuine Parts has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 47% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 30%.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Genuine Parts certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

