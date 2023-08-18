Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.041

The board of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of September, with investors receiving £0.041 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.0%.

Genuit Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment made up 88% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 114.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 44% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Genuit Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Genuit Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.03 total annually to £0.123. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Genuit Group's EPS has declined at around 9.2% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Genuit Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Genuit Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

