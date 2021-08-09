U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,977.00
    -114.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,112.00
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -14.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.37
    -2.91 (-4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.30
    -20.80 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.51 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1230
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,555.18
    +1,061.59 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.52
    +124.87 (+12.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.22
    -27.73 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

GenXys Launches Precision Prescribing Program for Mental Health

·3 min read

Company Appoints New Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- GenXys Health Care Systems (GenXys), the award-winning precision prescribing company, today announced the rollout of a national program to tailor medication therapies for patients suffering from mental health conditions, in collaboration with health benefits provider Green Shield Canada (GSC). The initiative leverages GenXys' evidence-based medication decision support tools with embedded pharmacogenetics to enable GSC members to ensure their drug therapy is optimized for their unique family history, genetic and metabolic make-up.

GenXys has partnered with GSC to offer eligible members a genetic test, coupled with decision support software, that helps healthcare providers make the best treatment decisions with personalized genetic insights, to improve prescription accuracy and reduce adverse drug events. "Fifty percent of drug therapies are ineffective due to missed interactions, wrong medications or incorrect dosing," says Karl Pringle, CEO of GenXys. "This is particularly an issue with mental health conditions, as patients will often switch medications two or three times during a course of therapy due to low efficacy or challenges with side effects. Pharmacogenetic testing, coupled with real-time, condition-based decision support tools for clinicians, can eliminate this trial-and-error process," summarizes Pringle.

GSC launched this new pharmacogenetic benefit earlier this spring and is now engaged with GenXys on the rollout of the program. "This endeavor is all about getting the right drug to the right person at the right time," explains Mark Rolnick, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy Innovation & Patient Experience at GSC. "Our clinical research shows the need for more precise delivery of medication to optimize treatment response and improve patient outcomes sooner. As a social enterprise focused on making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives, the opportunity to collaborate with GenXys on this new program feels like a natural fit."

GenXys also appointed veteran healthcare executive Ohad Arazi as an independent board member. Arazi brings a dynamic 20-year experience as an entrepreneur, public company executive, and CEO in the digital health, medical device and telecommunications space.

"Ohad's proven track record of building value and driving scale at digital health firms, including McKesson Technology Solutions, Change Healthcare, TELUS and Zebra Medical, is tremendously valuable to a fast-growing company like ours," says Pringle. "His network and knowledge of the U.S. healthcare system will help catalyze our expansion into that market, on the tailwinds of our growing Canadian profile through the GSC partnership."

About GenXys Health Care Systems

GenXys, with global headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, provides the world's most comprehensive precision prescribing solutions with embedded pharmacogenetics to solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges; inappropriate ("trial-and-error") prescribing. Their clinical decision support software suite is in use by major insurance providers, health systems and pharmacies across North America. Ongoing global clinical studies are paving the way into geographical markets to enable GenXys to realize its vision of powering every prescription with their software to increase patient safety, improve population health and reduce healthcare costs. www.genxys.com.

SOURCE GenXys Health Care Systems

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c6148.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • Opponents Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Have A Curious Definition Of 'Freedom'

    Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.

  • For Seniors Especially, COVID Can Be Stealthy

    One day in March 2020, Rosemary Bily suddenly grew so tired she could barely get out of bed. “She slept a lot,” said her son-in-law Rich Lamanno. “She was wiped out for most of a month.” Bily, now 86, also developed nausea and diarrhea, along with a slight cough, and subsisted mostly on Tylenol and Gatorade. A few days later her husband, Eugene Bily, 90, started coughing and became lethargic as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Had it not been for a family gatherin

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Tesla will require masks for all workers at its Nevada battery factory

    Tesla will reportedly demand that all workers at its Nevada Gigafactory wear masks, representing a sharp contrast to its defiance in 2020.

  • GlycoMimetics, inc (GLYC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. GlycoMimetics, inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and thank you all for joining GlycoMimetics call.

  • Taxi company in Missouri refuses to give rides to customers who wear masks or are vaccinated

    Vaccinated customers have been turned away by the Yo Transportation taxi company in St Louis

  • Baby With COVID Airlifted 150 Miles Due To Shortage Of Hospital Beds

    An 11-month-old baby girl with Covid-19 was turned away because of a shortage of pediatric beds in the Houston area After what appeared to be a brief respite, COVID-19 hospitalizations are soaring across the country again. As more people turn to hospital emergency rooms for aid, hospital staff are in the terrible position of turning []

  • Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant

    According to new data from a large-scale trial study, Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be highly effective […] The post Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • They Don't Want the Shot. They Don't Want Colleagues to Know.

    Vincent Taranto has felt like less of a pariah at work in the last few days. For more than two months, Taranto, 31, was among the only employees required to wear a mask at his job because he was unvaccinated. Though he was wary of the vaccine and skeptical that he was at risk of getting seriously sick, he was concerned that his decision to avoid the shot had left him exposed to judgment from colleagues. “I don’t want to look like the crazy anti-vaxxer to my co-workers,” he said. Sign up for The

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.

  • Fauci worries about South Dakota motorcycle rally and possibility of ‘even worse’ new Covid variant

    Dr Anthony Fauci said in a new interview he’s concerned that unvaccinated groups could lead to stronger strain

  • U.S. teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

    COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill. "The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. The number of children hospitalized with COVID is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out w

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Worrying Warning

    The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you ca

  • The Latest: Israel sees high demand for 3rd vaccine shots

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine shot as protection from the delta variant of the coronavirus