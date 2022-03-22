Geocomposites Market Worth USD 608.7 Million by 2021-2028 | Geocomposites Industry Registering CAGR of 6.1%

Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in geocomposites market are CLIMAX SYNTHETICS PVT. LTD. (Gujrat, India), TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (Georgia, the U.S.), Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (North Carolina, the U.S.), GSE Environmental (Texas, the U.S.), Thrace Group (Alimos, Greece), ABG Ltd. (Meltham, U.K.), HUESKER (Gescher, Germany), Officine Maccaferri Spa (Bologna, Italy), Terram (Maldon, U.K.), Ocean Global (New Delhi, India), SKAPS Industries (Georgia, the U.S.) and Other key players.

Pune, India, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geocomposites market size was valued at USD 383.5 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 401.1 million in 2021 to USD 608.7 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising construction activities and increasing awareness of the material’s benefits are expected to fuel the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Geocomposites Market, 2021-2028.”

Geocomposites are used for filtration, reinforcement, separation, and drainage of roads. It increases the durability and strength of soil in roadways, thereby increasing its adoption. Rising construction projects and rapid development fuel the adoption of the product. The construction of railways, highways, roads, and others is likely to increase sales. Further, rising awareness regarding geocomposites' benefits is expected to boost its adoption in several construction projects. In addition, rising focus on infrastructure development by governments worldwide may propel market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions and Halt on Construction Activities to Impede Market Development

The market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain disruptions. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections led to stringent lockdown regulations, halting the construction projects. Transportation restrictions led to lack of raw materials required for material production. However, the adoption of relaxations, reduced capacities, technologically advanced production techniques, social distancing, and advanced sanitization methods may propel market development in the coming years.

Story continues

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/geocomposites-market-105292

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

CLIMAX SYNTHETICS PVT. LTD. (Gujrat, India)

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (Georgia, the U.S.)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (North Carolina, the U.S.)

GSE Environmental (Texas, the U.S.)

Thrace Group (Alimos, Greece)

ABG Ltd. (Meltham, U.K.)

HUESKER (Gescher, Germany)

Officine Maccaferri Spa (Bologna, Italy)

Terram (Maldon, U.K.)

Ocean Global (New Delhi, India)

SKAPS Industries (Georgia, the U.S.)

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into geotextile - geogrid composites, geomembrane - geogrid composites, geotextile – geomembrane composites, geotextile - geonet composites, and others. As per function, it is categorized into reinforcement, drainage, separation, and others. Based on application, it is classified into soil reinforcement, landfill & mining, road & highway, water & wastewater management, and others. Regionally, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Development in the Construction Sector to Propel Market Progress

Rapid developments in the construction industry and the rising demand for effective materials are expected to boost the product's demand drastically. Governments invest heavily in infrastructure developments to develop cities and provide excellent facilities to citizens, which, in turn, may boost the product demand. Furthermore, the emergence of railroads, highways, constructions, and other projects is likely to bolster the material’s adoption. Moreover, rising investments in redevelopment projects are likely to drive market development. In addition, the rapid adoption of the material in residential building developments is expected to drive the geocomposites market growth.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hinder the market's progress.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/geocomposites-market-105292

Regional Insights

Rising Investments in Construction Sector to Bolster Market Development in North America

North America is expected to dominate the geocomposites market share due to government and private sector investments in the construction sector. The market in North America stood at USD 138.7 million in 2020 and is expected to gain a majority of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rapid development of residential buildings, roads, transportation, highways, roads, bridges, and other modern infrastructure is expected to bolster the product demand. These factors may propel the market development.

In Asia Pacific, rising demand for the product from the infrastructure and construction industries is expected to foster market development. Furthermore, rising investments in infrastructure development from China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to foster the product demand. These factors may propel industry development.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Acquisition Strategies to Bolster Market Position

The prominent companies operating in the market deploy acquisition strategies to boost their production capacity and improve their market position. For example, Solomax completed the acquisition of TenCate Geosynthetics in June 2021 to improve its resources, geographic presence, and operational capacity, enabling them to boost its market position globally. Furthermore, companies deploy novel product launches to gather consumer attention and boost sales. This strategy may enable the companies to boost their annual revenues. In addition, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to develop better products and improve their brand image.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/geocomposites-market-105292

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, New Product Launches, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture Latest Technological Advancements SWOT Analysis Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Geocomposites Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/geocomposites-market-105292

Industry Development

May 2021: NAUE and Prosé Geotechniek entered into a joint venture wherein NAUE Prosé will look after the supply of the NAUE installations and product range. The joint venture offers design services to consumers and helps the company expand its market reach.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Geogrid Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (HDPE, Polypropylene, Polyester), By Product (Uniaxial, Biaxial, Multiaxial), By Application (Road Construction, Railroad, Soil Reinforcement, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Geohazard Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Site Investigation, Risk Assessment, Modelling, and Others), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Marine, Residential & Commercial, Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



