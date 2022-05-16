U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Geode Health Announces New Chief Medical Officer, Ravi N. Shah, MD, MBA

·3 min read

The rapidly growing healthcare provider for accessible, affordable and quality mental health services expands its leadership team

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geode Health, Inc. (Geode), a mental health services company partnering with leading psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists and therapists in the United States, announced today the appointment of Ravi N. Shah, MD as Chief Medical Officer and a member of the leadership team. Dr. Shah joins at a time of significant growth for the company, with new offices opening and acquisitions underway. He will be primarily responsible for overseeing and enhancing delivery of clinical services and ensuring quality care across all practice locations.

Dr. Shah spent the last 10 years at Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry, most recently as Chief Innovation Officer. In that role, he co-developed a depression treatment algorithm in a next-generation user interface to improve depression care. He also served for several years as the Medical Director of the Psychiatry Faculty Practice at Columbia University, where he oversaw outpatient mental health services across a wide array of treatments and conditions. Dr. Shah has extensive experience in digital mental health, having worked with several venture-capital backed mental health startups. He brings keen insight into clinical quality, patient care and unconventional approaches using technology to improve outcomes.

Dr. Shah joins a strong team of healthcare industry experts leading the growth at Geode Health. Gaurav Bhattacharyya, CEO of Geode Health, said, "We are extremely excited to have Dr. Shah join us as we work towards transforming the delivery of mental healthcare. His incredible experience as a clinician leader combined with his focus on leveraging innovation to improve outcomes for patients and providers is a powerful addition to our team of professionals."

"I am passionate about delivering technology-enabled, high-quality outpatient mental health care. I am proud to be joining Geode Health because of its emphasis on delivering a stellar provider experience and ensuring patient access by participating with insurance plans," said Dr. Shah.

Dr. Shah completed his combined doctoral and master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine and The Wharton School. He completed his psychiatry residency at Columbia University and served as Chief Resident his final year. He was elected and served on the Board of Trustees of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) from 2014 – 2016. He is a Fellow of the APA and represents the APA at the House of Delegates of the American Medical Association. He has published and presented extensively on technology-enabled care, integrated care, physician depression, and private investment in mental health services.

About Geode Health, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Geode Health is a rapidly growing provider of outpatient mental health services to adults and children in the United States. Geode is committed to partnering with psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, and therapists to deliver high-quality care and to increase access to in-person and virtual outpatient services.

Geode's mission is threefold: (1) Increase access to mental health services, (2) Improve affordability by bringing providers in-network for commercial insurance, (3) Ensure the highest quality, most effective treatment. For additional information about Geode Health or to receive updates, please visit www.geodehealth.com.

For providers interested in partnering with Geode Health, please email partnership@geodehealth.com or careers@geodehealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geode-health-announces-new-chief-medical-officer-ravi-n-shah-md-mba-301547369.html

SOURCE Geode Health

