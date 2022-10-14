U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,599.48
    -70.43 (-1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,720.69
    -318.03 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,391.39
    -257.76 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.27
    -30.14 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    -3.37 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.10
    -27.90 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.05
    -0.87 (-4.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0230
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0159 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7080
    +1.5260 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.75
    +217.67 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.53
    -10.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Geodesic Domes will be able to develop its accommodation offer in Thorne with the help of Government of Canada funding

·4 min read

The business receives $100,000 from CED to start up its business and develop a tourism destination.

THORNE, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, acting on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $100,000 non‑repayable contribution for Geodesic Domes (Hillhaus Dômes Pontiac), an Outaouais‑region startup.

Located in Thorne (Ladysmith), in the Pontiac RCM, Geodesic Domes (9448‑9010 Québec inc.) plans to offer different types of packages that include high‑end alternative accommodation (geodesic domes), such as a fishing / ice fishing package and possibly a snowmobile/quad package with on‑site rentals available.

This CED funding will allow Geodesic Domes to develop a tourism micro‑destination in line with environmentally responsible practices. The financial contribution will be used to build and install accommodation (three geodetic domes), a septic tank and a well; to purchase furniture and accessories to equip the accommodations; and to supply the accommodations with electricity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be there for tourism businesses and organizations, as demonstrated by the funding for Geodesic Domes announced today. Our support is a key step in the recovery efforts aimed at attracting tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer. I wish Geodesic Domes the best of luck as it goes ahead with this exciting project for the Pontiac region and for the entire Outaouais region."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The tourism industry is a forum that showcases Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government will always be there to support recovery efforts by entrepreneurs and players in this sector. Today, we are announcing significant investments that will allow them to look to the future. CED's funding for Geodesic Domes is excellent news for the Outaouais region and its attractiveness!"

The Honourable Pascale StOnge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Canadian tourism sector was one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times to make sure they get the support they need to deliver innovative products and services and grow and thrive, while making safety the number-one priority. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adjust so that they can safely welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that works for everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector has recovered as well."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We have been pursuing this dream for a long time, and with the help of CED's support and this contribution, we now have the funding to make our dream a reality."

Jean-Marie Phillip, President, Geodesic Domes

Quick facts

  • Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

  • Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

  • The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

  • CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED assists businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec as they prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c8485.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pound pares losses as Jeremy Hunt appointed chancellor after Kwarteng sacking

    Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and announced she will go ahead with a rise in corporation tax in another swift U-turn to reassure market turmoil.

  • Cathie Wood: 'We're in a recession right now' and it's going to get worse

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood doesn't doubt that the U.S is in a recession.

  • Liz Truss's mini-budget U-turns: What has changed?

    From dizzying tax U-turns to Britain's fourth chancellor this year. Here's what has happened as the government descends into chaos.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • The Federal Reserve Race To Take Down The S&P 500 And Break The World

    Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes are straining global currencies and economies. But the Fed may not stop until something breaks.

  • BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why

    Things might look fine now. BofA says not for long.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Truss Prepares for Humiliating Reversal on UK Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesLiz Truss is preparing to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday following weeks of market pressure on the UK premier to explain how she’l

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Lordstown Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were all tumbling this morning after the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that inflation increased by 0.4% in September -- much more than analysts were estimating. The bad inflation news means that the Federal Reserve is likely to stay the course with aggressive interest rate hikes, which has investors very worried about the economy. As a result, Rivian's shares were down 3.8%, Lucid had slid 5.1%, and Lordstown had dropped 4% at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • Hunt Replaces Kwarteng as Liz Truss Plans Humiliating U-Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesUK Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and replaced him with former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as she prepared to

  • Social Security’s ‘taxable maximum’ jumps 9%—but will it make a dent in the trust fund?

    The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

  • Why Kwasi Kwarteng could not survive the battle with the Bank of England

    Prime Minister Liz Truss may have dismissed Kwasi Kwarteng, but it was Andrew Bailey who set up the hit.

  • There’s a Billion-Dollar Bidding War for EV Plants Across the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wasn’t happy. Ford Motor Co., a company whose very name is synonymous with Detroit, had just announced it had chosen two southern states, Tennessee and Kentucky, as sites for an $11 billion electric-vehicle project.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With A

  • IMF Latest: Gopinath Sees Rocky Ride on Dollar, No Plaza 2.0

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial support to nations by the International Monetary Fund has surged to a record this year and the crisis lender has about $700 billion available to deploy as recession risks rise, according to its chief. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back U.S. government bonds

    Investors are worried about rising volatility in bonds as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The Treasury market has swelled from $5 trillion in 2007 and $17 trillion in early 2020, while banks are facing more regulatory constraints that they say make it more difficult to intermediate trades. The Treasury is asking dealers about the specifics of how buybacks could work “in order to better assess the merits and limitations of implementing a buyback program.”

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says No More Mass Strikes Needed ‘For Now’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine, now well into its eighth month, and that Moscow’s aim isn’t to “destroy” its neighbor. The controversial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists is almost complete, Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US G

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • UK bonds swing as traders scrutinise new chancellor Jeremy Hunt

    Markets react as Truss announces new tax U-turn