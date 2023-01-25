U.S. markets closed

Geofencing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global geofencing market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,024.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period. North America will account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geofencing Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global geofencing market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global geofencing market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global geofencing market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (Fixed and Mobile), and component (Services and Solutions).

  • The fixed segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fixed geofencing is a virtual boundary around a location, building, or any fixed object. The user gets an alert about the violation when the geofence is breached and a report about the entry or exit of any intruder from a location and the time spent by them in the same position or area. Additionally, a person who enters the fence receives push notifications initiated by the geofencing user. All these factors will accelerate the demand for geofencing, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global geofencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global geofencing market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has been the front-runner in terms of the implementation of new advanced technologies in marketing and advertising. The major geofencing platform providers, such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM, are based out of the region. These platform providers help develop new applications and various new geofencing solutions, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the market. Also, the integration of social networking platforms and the rise in the use of location-based services in marketing will drive the geofencing market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Global geofencing market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increase in demand for indoor navigation services is notably driving the market growth

  • Being more accurate than GPS, enterprise indoor location-based services can enable airport apps to guide passengers around the terminal.

  • For instance, Infsoft provides indoor navigation services for airports. Similarly, in hospitals, enterprise indoor location-based services can guide direct caretakers, patients, and visitors to the appropriate place.

  • This will reduce the workload at the reception desk and help patients to arrive on time for their treatments, thereby improving their overall experience. Thus, improved indoor navigation is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Increased use of analytics is the primary trend in the market

  • Analytics is being integrated with existing enterprise indoor location-based services systems to derive insights, enabling data-based decision-making on the part of the user.

  • The data can be displayed in the form of diagrams and heat maps. This enables easy evaluation and processing of the available information.

  • Localytics provides geofencing solutions that help users to analyze data on physical locations, which gives access to insights and geotargeting capabilities.

  • The results are helpful in identifying the busiest and least busy hours of the day or week. In addition, analytics is useful in determining the number of people passing through a spot during the day.

  • This is helpful in finalizing the product placement in the retail sector. Therefore, the trend of analytics in geofencing services is expected to gain momentum, which, in turn, will drive the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • High initial setup costs and capital investments is the major challenge impeding the market growth

  • Geofencing services are evolving and constantly changing. The adoption and implementation of location-based solutions like geofencing are expensive and time-consuming.

  • This is because of the complexity of deployment and their integration with existing IT infrastructure across enterprises.

  • Hence, the cost impact on an organization may be considerable, particularly in small enterprises such as small retail stores.

  • Thus, the deployment of such solutions requires extensive planning to mitigate these cost risks, which, in turn, will pose a challenge to vendors during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this geofencing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the geofencing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the geofencing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the geofencing market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of geofencing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The predicted growth for the digital map market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 13,690.05 million. This artificial lift systems market forecast report extensively covers segmentations by application (navigation, geocoders, and others), type (outdoor and indoor), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The location-based services market size is expected to increase by USD 159.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (outdoor and indoor) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Geofencing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,024.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Apple Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty Ltd., Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Esri, Floating Market B.V., Foursquare Labs Inc., GeoMoby Pty. Ltd., GPSWOX LTD., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Locance Inc., MessageBird BV, Pulsate Mobile Ltd., Radar Labs Inc., Raveon Technologies Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Theoblong Global Ltd, Thumbvista, and Upland Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global geofencing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Apple Inc.

  • 12.4 Bluedot Industries Pty Ltd.

  • 12.5 Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Esri

  • 12.7 Floating Market B.V.

  • 12.8 Foursquare Labs Inc.

  • 12.9 GPSWOX LTD.

  • 12.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 12.11 Locance Inc.

  • 12.12 Pulsate Mobile Ltd.

  • 12.13 Radar Labs Inc.

  • 12.14 Simplifi Holdings Inc.

  • 12.15 Theoblong Global Ltd

  • 12.16 Thumbvista

  • 12.17 Upland Software Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Geofencing Market 2023-2027
Global Geofencing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geofencing-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301728050.html

SOURCE Technavio

