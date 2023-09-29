Geoffrey O'Brien Buys 70% More Hydration Pharmaceuticals Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC) should definitely note that insider Geoffrey O'Brien recently paid AU$0.045 per share to buy AU$500k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 70%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hydration Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by Geoffrey O'Brien was the biggest purchase of Hydration Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.038 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Hydration Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hydration Pharmaceuticals insiders own about AU$1.8m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hydration Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Hydration Pharmaceuticals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Hydration Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 4 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

