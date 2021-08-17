U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Geofoam Market worth $1,037 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Geofoam Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam, and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam), End-Use (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, Airport Runways & Taxiways), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Geofoam Market size is estimated at USD 755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,037 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193832866

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geofoam Market"
371 – Tables
45 – Figures
228 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geofoams-market-193832866.html

Owing to the increase in infrastructural development and rise in spending on infrastructures, such as roads, highways, residential buildings, and other constructions.

By type, extruded polystyrene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from insulation applications in the building & infrastructure sector which is expected to lead the growth of this segment.

By end-use, road & highway construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The road & highway construction segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026. The growth is due to extensive use of geofoams in construction over poor soils, for the stabilization of foundations, in road widening, railway embankments, bridge abutments, and other applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193832866

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Geofoams Market in 2020, in terms of volume

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share for Geofoams Market in 2020 due to the growing end-use sectors such as residential & commercial buildings and transport infrastructure. Growing economy of countries such as China and Indonesia involves growth in infrastructure which initiates the demand for geofoam in the region.

The key market players include Carlisle (US), Amvic Building Systems (Canada), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), Insulation Company of America (US), Foam Products Corporation (US), Jablite (UK), ThermaFoam, LLC (US), Expol (New Zealand), Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. (US), Airfoam (Canada), Harbor Foam (US), GroupeLegerlite Inc. (Canada), Drew Foam (US), and Plasti-Fab Ltd. (Canada). These players have adopted product launches, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships as their growth strategies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=193832866

Browse Adjacent Markets: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Geogrid Market by Type (Uniaxial, Biaxial, and Triaxial), Application (Road construction, Railroad stabilization, and Soil Reinforcement), Manufacturing Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geogrids-market-73715104.html

Medical Foam Market by Form (Flexible, Rigid, Spray), Material (Polymers, Latex, Metals), Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-foam-market-176803616.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/geofoams-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geofoams.asp

