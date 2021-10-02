U.S. markets closed

Geographic Information System Analytics Market | $ 13.21 mn Incremental Growth from 2021 to 2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geographic information system analytics market is likely to register a CAGR of 15.44% with an incremental growth of USD 13.21 million from 2021 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geographic Information System Analytics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Geographic Information System Analytics Market

Have a Free Sample Now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on the segmentation by end-user, retail, and real estate segment has been significant in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The geographic information system analytics market has the potential to grow by USD 13.21 million during 2021-2025

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the top players in the market.

  • What is the key market driver?
    Increased demand for new mobile GIS sensor platforms is the key market driver for the geographic information system analytics market.

  • What is the major challenge?
    Retrieving correct data from multiple data sources may hamper the geographic information system analytics market.

  • How big is the North American market?
    41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. The need for efficient land management will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the need for heavy investments for setting up GIS stations & accessing data sources are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this geographic information system analytics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geographic information system analytics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing need for real-time data capture as one of the prime reasons driving the Geographic Information System Analytics Market growth during the next few years.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist geographic information system analytics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the geographic information system analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the geographic information system analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geographic information system analytics market vendors.

Related Reports:
Identity and Access Management Market -The identity and access management (IAM) market has the potential to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36%. Download a free sample report now!

GIS Market -The GIS market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.76 billion, at a CAGR of 16.15%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Geographic Information System Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 13.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geographic-information-system-analytics-market---13-21-mn-incremental-growth-from-2021-to-2025--17000--technavio-reports-301389692.html

SOURCE Technavio

