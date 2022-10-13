U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.00
    -9.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,047.00
    -44.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,030.25
    -53.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.40
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.10
    -6.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0013 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3550
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,356.47
    +201.88 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +4.13 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,856.66
    +619.24 (+2.36%)
     

Geographic Information System Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 17.61 Bn, Retail and Real Estate to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information System Analytics Market by End-user (Retail and real estate, Government and utilities, Telecom, Manufacturing and automotive, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the geographic information system analytics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.61 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the retail and real estate segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of retail stores across the world is increasing the demand for advanced technologies in GIS analytics, which helps retailers by providing multiple layered maps with real-time location monitoring.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the geographic information system analytics market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Key Market Dynamics

The need for efficient land management is driving the geographic information system analytics market growth. However, factors such as the need for heavy investments for setting up GIS stations and accessing data sources may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our FREE Sample Report right now!

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

1Spatial Group Ltd., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc, Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Caliper Corp., Environics Analytics, Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., OU Bamboo Group, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers OpenRoads Designer, which is a comprehensive and fully functioned detailed design application for surveying, drainage, subsurface utilities, and roadway design that supersedes all capabilities previously delivered through InRoads, GEOPAK, MX, and PowerCivil.

  • Esri - The company offers ArcGIS Online, which is a cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers GIS software solutions such as geospatial solutions for gas distribution and other purposes.

  • Hexagon AB - The company offers GeoMedia, which provides PRODUCER SUITE of the Power Portfolio. The Producer Suite empowers customers to process, collect, analyze, and understand raw geospatial data and delivers usable information.

  • Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers geographic information systems such as Qbox 20 GNSS receiver, Qmini A10 GIS handheld, Qmini A5 or A7 handheld, and Qpad X8 rigged tablet.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The healthcare analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 37.39 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IoT Managed Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IoT managed services market share should rise by USD 179.29 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 26.41%.

Geographic Information System Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 17.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

1Spatial Group Ltd., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc, Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Caliper Corp., Environics Analytics, Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., OU Bamboo Group, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Retail and real estate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Esri

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Hexagon AB

  • 10.7 Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • 10.10 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

  • 10.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 10.12 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2022-2026
Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geographic-information-system-analytics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17-61-bn-retail-and-real-estate-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment---technavio-301647644.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Everyone’s been waiting for a global recession and we might have just hit a ‘tipping point,’ major energy body says

    A fateful decision by oil-exporting nations to cut back on oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Walmart Makes Yet Another Patriotic Move

    Whether or not you shop at Walmart , you're likely aware that it's the kind of store that proudly boasts its commitment to carry products made in the USA. The company has long been public about its desire to stock its shelves with as much American-made merchandise as possible with its America at Work program. In March 2021, it backed that up by announcing a commitment to invest $350 billion in products "made, grown, or assembled" in the United States over the next 10 years.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • General Motors Is Outpacing Ford, but Bigger Problems Loom

    Demand destruction and supply chain issues continue to pose a problem for the iconic American auto manufacturer

  • Fluor Looks Impressive as It Bucks the Market Flow

    Fluor Corp. is a construction and engineering firm that has grabbed my attention because of the position of its charts and its rally from early July, so let's check in on Fluor. In this daily bar chart of FLR, below, we can see that prices have rallied in the past 12 months -- not many stocks can say that. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from March and that is not a confidence builder.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • Not a Monster: Pepsi-Backed Energy Drink Files for Bankruptcy

    Energy drinks occupy a unique space in the beverage category. To say those claims are dubious at best puts it mildly, but the energy drink business is booming, led by Coca-Cola backed Monster Beverage . While Coke owns under 20% of Monster, the partnership has been a strong one that has helped the brand make inroads at grocery and convenience stores.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.