Geographic Information System Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 17.61 Bn, Retail and Real Estate to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information System Analytics Market by End-user (Retail and real estate, Government and utilities, Telecom, Manufacturing and automotive, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the geographic information system analytics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.61 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the retail and real estate segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of retail stores across the world is increasing the demand for advanced technologies in GIS analytics, which helps retailers by providing multiple layered maps with real-time location monitoring.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the geographic information system analytics market in North America.

Key Market Dynamics

The need for efficient land management is driving the geographic information system analytics market growth. However, factors such as the need for heavy investments for setting up GIS stations and accessing data sources may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

1Spatial Group Ltd., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc, Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Caliper Corp., Environics Analytics, Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., OU Bamboo Group, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers OpenRoads Designer, which is a comprehensive and fully functioned detailed design application for surveying, drainage, subsurface utilities, and roadway design that supersedes all capabilities previously delivered through InRoads, GEOPAK, MX, and PowerCivil.

Esri - The company offers ArcGIS Online, which is a cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps.

General Electric Co. - The company offers GIS software solutions such as geospatial solutions for gas distribution and other purposes.

Hexagon AB - The company offers GeoMedia, which provides PRODUCER SUITE of the Power Portfolio. The Producer Suite empowers customers to process, collect, analyze, and understand raw geospatial data and delivers usable information.

Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers geographic information systems such as Qbox 20 GNSS receiver, Qmini A10 GIS handheld, Qmini A5 or A7 handheld, and Qpad X8 rigged tablet.

Geographic Information System Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 1Spatial Group Ltd., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc, Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Caliper Corp., Environics Analytics, Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., OU Bamboo Group, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

