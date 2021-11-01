U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) grants a total of 65,400 share options to its management, employees, and long-standing contractors

GeoJunxion N.V.
·2 min read
Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands 1 November 2021GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is happy to announce that it has granted share options to all its employees and a limited selection of its long-standing contractors. A total of 65,400 share options were awarded. The strike price of the share options has been set at €1.55, corresponding to the 90 days moving average of the share price as per 30 June 2021. The share options will vest in four equal quarterly portions, starting on 1 July 2023. They will vest at the 90 days average closing prices of the GOJXN stock in the period immediately preceding the vesting date. Settlement will be in shares of the company.

This is the second year that share options are granted under the current scheme. The initial grant was announced in a press release dated 29 October 2020.

The Supervisory and Management boards believe that granting all employees the possibility to benefit from the improved operating results of the company, through the allocation of share options, will lead to stronger engagement and ultimately better performance. This aligns our employee’s interests with those of the shareholders, which are focused on long-term and sustainable value creation.

Signed by
The Management Board

Ends

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact
Caroline Bombart, Head of Marketing
Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email: caroline.bombart@geojunxion.com



