GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to publish its 2020-‘21 Annual Accounts for the year ending 30 June 2021

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 21 October 2021 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) publishes its 2020-’21 Annual Accounts for the 18-month accounting year ending 30 June 2021.

We are delighted to present the GeoJunxion Annual Report for the accounting year 2020-21. It covers the 18-month period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021. However, the comparative financials for 2019 relate to the 12-month period from 1 January to 31 December 2019. A copy of the document is attached to this press release and can be found on the company’s website www.geojunxnion.com , under the investor relations section.

The 2020-21 accounting year was an eventful period during which the company underwent a complete metamorphosis. At the same time, we realized significant top line growth whilst keeping operating expenses flat on a like for like basis and significantly reduced the operating losses. All this during a time severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A summary of the key financials is provided in the table below:

During the past accounting year, the management team has refined the company’s strategy and built a product portfolio with an emphasis on safety and sustainability which has the potential to continue delivering top line growth and margins and become profitable and cash generating. This product portfolio is built around three key pillars:

The first pillar encompasses more traditional activities and product lines such as:

Digital Maps: proprietary and Open-Source Maps (OSM) with worldwide coverage for use in routing, planning and display.

Geo-Location API (Application Programming Interface): including address geocoding and time zones covering Europe and North America. Typical use cases are in track and trace applications and geo-marketing.

Geo Planning API: with time and distance matrices for logistics and resource planning applications. European coverage.

Location Intelligence Services

The second pillar includes our services supporting tailor-made geo-location projects:

Search and evaluation of location enabled content, typically to enhance existing maps and/or routing applications.

Creating bespoke datasets, including sourcing, data creation, normalization, aggregation and delivery. The typical use case is enhancing existing maps and/or routing applications.

Producing Outdoor Venue Plans - tailor-made, interactive venue maps delivered as a turnkey solution including delivery through map tiler and maintenance. The broad range of use cases includes events; travel and tourism; real estate applications; last mile navigation and delivery; retail and distribution; and smart city applications.

Premium Location Content

The third pillar includes the High Alert Zones product family focusing on three distinct areas:

Safety Alert Zones concentrate on road safety by alerting mobility users (pedestrians, cyclists, car and truck drivers) to areas with increased risk of accidents. This includes, for example, bridges, tunnels, accident-prone areas, school zones, playgrounds etc.

Eco Alert Zones include a best-in-class dataset with worldwide coverage of regulated congestion, emission and restricted traffic zones. Increasingly, countries and cities are deploying these zones to limit the traffic in city centres, improve air quality, reduce accidents and elevate quality of life. For example, the German “Ümweltzones”, Dutch “Milieuzones”, Italian “Zona Traffico Limitato”, UK “congestion charge zones or Ultra Low emission zones”, etc. The main use case is in routing, planning, fleet management and for display but could be equally beneficial in real estate applications and other sectors. Coverage is worldwide, or more precisely wherever an environmental zone exists.

Health Alert Zones currently contain primarily COVID-19 related information and will be extended to include alerts on air quality and noise pollution.

The strategy and product portfolio outlined above has enabled us to deliver top line growth and an improved bottom line during the past accounting year. We realize this is only the beginning with a road ahead of us, however, as a team, we are confident we are heading in the right direction and are committed to delivering results.

Signed by

The Management Board

The Supervisory Board

