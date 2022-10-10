U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,639.85
    +0.19 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,426.60
    +129.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,596.61
    -55.79 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.21
    -0.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    -29.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    -0.52 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1043
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5790
    +0.2490 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,353.26
    -136.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.28
    -2.85 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.25
    +3.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Geomarketing Market to Hit $78.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing and surge in demand for location-based intelligence have boosted the growth of the global geomarketing market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period.

Portland, OR , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (343 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10280

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$11.4 billion

Market Size in 2031

$78.9 billion

CAGR

21.5%

No. of Pages in Report

343

Segments Covered

Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Drivers

Surge in investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing

Rise in demand for location-based intelligence

Opportunities

High demand for mobile computing

Boom of social media

Restrains

Legal concerns & data privacy threats

Lack of skilled operators

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. Moreover, the strict social distancing policies and surge in adoption of work-from-home culture increased the demand for geomarketing services.

  • The increase in adoption of location-based services by several sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, government agencies, energy, natural resources management, and e-retail due to Covid-19 restrictions boosted the growth of the market.

  • During the pandemic, people become more inclined toward e-commerce, and companies focused on accelerating digital transformation. This positively affected the growth of the market.

The report segments the global geomarketing market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of deployment mode, the report is classified into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 20211, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the indoor segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10280

The global geomarketing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

The global geomarketing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.

The report analyzes these key players in the global geomarketing market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday

    After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Bullish XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CN¥30m bet

    The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Stocks still generally closed out the week higher. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- rose 1.3%%, 0.7%, and 5.9%, respectively, averaging out to a 2.6% uptick. The S&P 500 experienced a 1.5% move lower, better than two of the three stocks but still short of the overall return.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • The Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

    (Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.From Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks, where once they were lining up to get their hands on US government debt, most have now stepped away. And then of course there’s the Federal Reserve, which a few weeks ago upped the pace that it plans to offload Treasuries from its balance sheet to $60 billion a month.If one or two of these usuall

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Sell Ford Stock. Losses Are Possible in a Recession.

    UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgrades shares of Ford to Sell from Hold. He cut his GM rating to Hold from Buy.

  • Rivian’s big recall is a ‘black eye’ for bulls, but the stock is still a buy, analyst says

    Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. took another dive Monday, in the wake of the electric-vehicle maker's recall of nearly all of its vehicles.

  • The one-year loss for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last quarter...

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    The Amazon.com Inc-backed firm on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause a driver to lose steering control. "We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations," RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Monday. The addition of battery packs and motors as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, it said.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.