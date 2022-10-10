Geomarketing Market to Hit $78.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing and surge in demand for location-based intelligence have boosted the growth of the global geomarketing market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period.

Portland, OR , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $78.9 billion CAGR 21.5% No. of Pages in Report 343 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Surge in investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing Rise in demand for location-based intelligence Opportunities High demand for mobile computing Boom of social media Restrains Legal concerns & data privacy threats Lack of skilled operators

Covid-19 scenario:

The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. Moreover, the strict social distancing policies and surge in adoption of work-from-home culture increased the demand for geomarketing services.

The increase in adoption of location-based services by several sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, government agencies, energy, natural resources management, and e-retail due to Covid-19 restrictions boosted the growth of the market.

During the pandemic, people become more inclined toward e-commerce, and companies focused on accelerating digital transformation. This positively affected the growth of the market.

The report segments the global geomarketing market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of deployment mode, the report is classified into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 20211, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the indoor segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The global geomarketing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

The global geomarketing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.

The report analyzes these key players in the global geomarketing market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

