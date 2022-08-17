U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

Geomarketing Software Market: USD 16.85 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, Vendors to Focus on Innovation and Technological Advances - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geomarketing software is a tool that uses location-based information to help companies devise their marketing campaigns and strategies. It also helps end-user organizations organize and display data and use digital mapping to analyze this data by a particular physical location.

Attractive Opportunities in Geomarketing Software Market by Deployment, Location, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio estimates that the geomarketing software market size is expected to grow by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition among software vendors and service providers in the global geomarketing software market. New players are also as competitive as established players. Hence, with a high threat of new entrants and imminent disruptions, the rivalry in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all of Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The geomarketing software market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, as they offer an extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, they are focusing on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Reveal Mobile Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Innovation Inc., and CartoDB Inc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The geomarketing software market has been segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), location (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions cost less than on-premises software. They do not require the installation of hardware and software at the end-user's premises. The increasing popularity of cloud platforms will drive the growth of this segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the market share growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies in end-user sectors, such as telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel and tourism, as well as the rising dependence on the Internet, high Internet penetration, and expansion by vendors.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices will drive the growth of the geomarketing software market during the forecast period. The rising number of mobile subscribers has increased the generation of location-based data from smart device users. The adoption of geomarketing software has increased owing to factors such as improvements in user interfaces in mobile apps and the use of location-enabled mobile devices.

The advent of big data and location-based analytics is a trend in the market. End-users are adopting the software to transform the unstructured data gathered from several smart devices into structured data. Data is analyzed using advanced analytical tools, such as predictive analytics. Enterprises are gaining access to significant consumer location data, which can be used to obtain competitive advantages in terms of costs and time.

Apart from the advent of big data and location-based analytics, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Location Analytics Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Geomarketing Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.1

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd, CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Egon Srl, Galigeo SAS, GEOBLINK SL, GeoConcept SAS, GfK SE, International Business Machines Corp., Kumulos Ltd., Nexiga GmbH, Oracle Corp., Quuppa Oy, Radar Labs Inc., Reveal Mobile Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., UrbiStat Srl, and WIGeoGIS Softwareerstellungs und Handels GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by Location

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Location

  • 6.3 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Location

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 11.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.5 Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd

  • 11.6 CartoDB Inc.

  • 11.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.8 Egon Srl

  • 11.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 11.12 UrbiStat Srl

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geomarketing-software-market-usd-16-85-billion-growth-from-2021-to-2026--vendors-to-focus-on-innovation-and-technological-advances---technavio-301604369.html

SOURCE Technavio

