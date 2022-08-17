Geomarketing Software Market: USD 16.85 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, Vendors to Focus on Innovation and Technological Advances - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geomarketing software is a tool that uses location-based information to help companies devise their marketing campaigns and strategies. It also helps end-user organizations organize and display data and use digital mapping to analyze this data by a particular physical location.

Attractive Opportunities in Geomarketing Software Market by Deployment, Location, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio estimates that the geomarketing software market size is expected to grow by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition among software vendors and service providers in the global geomarketing software market. New players are also as competitive as established players. Hence, with a high threat of new entrants and imminent disruptions, the rivalry in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The geomarketing software market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, as they offer an extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, they are focusing on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Reveal Mobile Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Innovation Inc., and CartoDB Inc.

Market Segmentation

The geomarketing software market has been segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), location (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions cost less than on-premises software. They do not require the installation of hardware and software at the end-user's premises. The increasing popularity of cloud platforms will drive the growth of this segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the market share growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies in end-user sectors, such as telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel and tourism, as well as the rising dependence on the Internet, high Internet penetration, and expansion by vendors.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices will drive the growth of the geomarketing software market during the forecast period. The rising number of mobile subscribers has increased the generation of location-based data from smart device users. The adoption of geomarketing software has increased owing to factors such as improvements in user interfaces in mobile apps and the use of location-enabled mobile devices.

The advent of big data and location-based analytics is a trend in the market. End-users are adopting the software to transform the unstructured data gathered from several smart devices into structured data. Data is analyzed using advanced analytical tools, such as predictive analytics. Enterprises are gaining access to significant consumer location data, which can be used to obtain competitive advantages in terms of costs and time.

Geomarketing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd, CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Egon Srl, Galigeo SAS, GEOBLINK SL, GeoConcept SAS, GfK SE, International Business Machines Corp., Kumulos Ltd., Nexiga GmbH, Oracle Corp., Quuppa Oy, Radar Labs Inc., Reveal Mobile Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., UrbiStat Srl, and WIGeoGIS Softwareerstellungs und Handels GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

