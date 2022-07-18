U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,250.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.75
    +32.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.13
    -1.46 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.70
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0101
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1660
    -0.2900 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,865.01
    -437.68 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.65
    +17.64 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Geomembrane Market Size to Reach USD 3,241 Million by 2030 Fueled By Growing Adoption of Rainwater Harvesting Techniques Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Geomembrane Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Geomembrane Market size accounted for USD 2,098 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,241 Million by 2030 at a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Growing infrastructure improvements around the world, primarily associated with road improvement construction, are driving the geomembranes market. The primary drivers of the market are the increasing use of geomembranes in road or building construction and agriculture. A geomembrane is a synthetic polymer that forms an impermeable barrier to the movement of fluids, water, and other soluble materials. Geomembranes have been shown to be more effective at insulating than conventional products such as concrete, asphalt, and compressed clay. Geomembranes are also used to strengthen soil characteristics by keeping it together, as well as to extend the life of roadways. Geomembranes are linear sheets made from materials that are less permeable or impermeable. Geomembranes are available on the global market in a range of gauges and quality standards. They are widely used in applications such as rainwater harvesting, water containment, and foundations.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3017

Report Coverage:

Market

Geomembrane Market

Market Size 2021

USD 2,098 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 3,241 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.1%

 

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Raw Material, By Technology, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

GSE Environmental, Solmax International Inc., Nilex, Inc., Bridgestone America, JUTA Ltd., PlastikaKritis S.A., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A, NAUE GmbH & Co., KG Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd., Carlisle SynTec Systems, Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc., and Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Geomembrane Market Growth Aspects

The geomembranes market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in the construction and mining sectors. Increased demand for geomembrane liners, particularly in the water and waste management industries, is expected to propel the geomembranes market forward. Growing infrastructure investment is also helping to drive market growth. The global geomembranes market is experiencing slow growth due to high raw material prices. Besides that, in order to gain revenue benefits, market participants should work on strengthening the productivity and efficiency of their operations. Major companies are now focusing on research and innovation, collaborative partnerships, and product innovations to establish their presence in the global geomembranes market.

The exponentially growing construction and mining industries, as well as increased demand for waste management and water management projects globally, are the primary factors driving the market growth. Geomembrane liners are commonly used to prevent fluid from seeping into dumpsites, preventing microbial degradation and decomposition of waste. Furthermore, large-scale infrastructure development globally, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting future growth. These membranes, for example, are used in highway construction, surface streets, and bridges because they keep the soil together under asphalt stopovers and increase the road's overall life expectancy. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative product variants designed specifically to obstruct the movement of naturally occurring greenhouse gasses and innumerable dust particles is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors that are expected to drive demand include an increase in product acceptance by the oil and gas industry, the implementation of favorable regulatory policies that encourage environmental preservation, and a stronger reliance on research and innovation activities.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/geomembrane-market

Growing Demand for Water and Waste Management Will Drive the Geomembranes Market

Climate change and extreme weather events have been exacerbated by rising pollution levels around the world. Rapidly expanding economies, economic expansion, and fast urbanization have resulted in an increase in waste generation globally. To reduce pollution, waste management is in high demand. The increasing use of geomembranes for the removal of various pollutants wastes such as hazardous toxic substances will drive the global geomembranes market during the forecast period.

Geomembrane Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global geomembrane market. North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in this market sector, stringent standards for groundwater contamination and waste management, increasing federal focus on expanding existing products or services, and innovating geomembranes with different materials and compositions, and so on. The United States is expected to be North America's largest geomembranes market. Furthermore, the widespread use of geomembranes for waste and toxic chemical containment, as well as leachate collection, is driving the North American market. The increased applicability of geomembranes in fish farming and for floating covers in irrigation canals, lakes, and ponds is expected to drive demand for geomembranes in North American water management applications.

Geomembrane Market Segmentation

The global geomembrane market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on raw material, technology, and application. Based on the raw material, the market is divided into ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. Based on the technology, the market separated into extrusion, calendering, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into mining, water management, tunnel liners & civil engineering, waste management, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3017

Geomembrane Market Players

Some key players covered global in the geomembrane industry are GSE Environmental, Solmax International Inc., Nilex, Inc., Bridgestone America, JUTA Ltd., PlastikaKritis S.A., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A, NAUE GmbH & Co., KG Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd., Carlisle SynTec Systems, Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc., and Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemicals Industry:

The Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 2,555.5 Million by 2027.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 6,756.2 Million by 2027.

The Stainless Steel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 174.6 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - Rally to support TSSA Safety Inspectors as strike deadline looms

    Just three days before their strike deadline, TSSA safety inspectors and labour allies will rally outside the Ministry of Labour building where negotiations are taking place.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 5 Red Flags for Unity Software's Future

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. More than half of the world's mobile, console, and PC games were already created by its namesake engine -- which greatly simplified the development of cross-platform games -- and it was expanding its ecosystem with integrated ads, other monetization features, and tools for non-gaming applications.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionBiden

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ) by taking the expected...

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • ‘She has no ambition’: I make $100,000. I’m buying a home before the wedding. My fiancée earns $50,000 and has $20,000 in student debt. What’s a fair prenup?

    'My family isn’t thrilled about the relationship for a few reasons. My girlfriend doesn’t have a stable career.'

  • 2 Stocks That Have a Lot to Prove This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us. The company's revenue grew by 25% year over year to $565.4 million. The company reported a net loss of $6.7 billion, although $6.6 billion of that was due to an impairment charge related to its 2020 acquisition of Livongo Health.