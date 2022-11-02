U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Geomembranes Market worth US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 3.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The growth in the market is attributed to high growth in the mining and construction industry with an increasing need for waste and water management activities.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133281673

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Geomembranes Market" 

211- Tables          
40- Figures
193- Pages

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geomembranes-market-133281673.html

By type, HDPE is expected to hold the largest market size in the global geomembranes market during the forecast period

HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP are some of the major types of geomembranes available in the market. HDPE is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of value during the forecast period. These membranes are cost-effective and are used widely in all regions. HDPE membranes possess excellent chemical & UV resistance and are available at an affordable cost. Their robust performance in critical applications will drive growth during the forecast period.

By application, waste management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global geomembranes market during the forecast period

Mining, waste management, water management, and civil construction are some of the major applications in the geomembrane market. Waste management is estimated to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period. Geomembranes are essential for controlling the leakage of contaminated gas and liquid into the surrounding environment. These membranes are widely used in landfill caps, landfill covers, landfill liners, temporary landfill closures, animal waste containment, and sludge treatment application due to their ability to accommodate differential settlement in the waste pile.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133281673

APAC is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

By region, the geomembranes market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC geomembranes market was the largest market in 2021. The growth in this region is primarily attributed to the enormous potential in mining, wastewater management, and infrastructural activities in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe North America was the second-largest market for geomembranes owing to the well-established manufacturing and construction sector of the region.

A few of the key players in the geomembranes market include Solmax (Canada), Raven Industries (US), AGRU (Austria), Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (US), Atarfil (Spain), PLASTIKA KRITIS (Greece), JUTA (Czech Republic), Maccaferri (Italy), Firestone Building Products (US), The NAUE group (Germany), Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=133281673

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type (Fluorinated Polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic), Filtration Mode, Applications (Water Treatment, Food & beverage, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Chemical) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027 
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microfiltration-membranes-market-21698274.html

Membranes Market by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (RO, MF, UF, NF), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027 
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membranes-market-1176.html


About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments.

MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

Contact 
Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: 1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geomembranes.asp   
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/geomembranes-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geomembranes-market-worth-us-3-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301665868.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

