Geometria selects Vengo’s AdServer to connect 1,100 large digital screens in NYC with advertisers

Vengo Labs

Large Screen Gym Network

Geometria's high-resolution screens in highly visible Gym locations.

Vengo / Geometria Partnership

Brian Shimmerlik, CEO and Co-founder, Vengo Labs, and Denys Kanel, CEO of Geometria celebrating their new partnership.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo, the leading place-based media technology platform, announces its exclusive programmatic sales partnership with Geometria.



Denys Kanel, CEO of Geometria, said, "We're proud to announce our programmatic sales partnership with Vengo, one of the leading players in the industry. Together, we'll leverage our combined expertise and cutting-edge technology to expand our reach and deliver exceptional results for our clients. This partnership is a major milestone for us, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together."

Vengo’s CEO & Co-Founder Brian Shimmerlik adds, "Geometria’s network of large screens in popular verticals and top markets is high value inventory, perfect for Vengo’s monetization platform.”

Vengo enables media buyers to efficiently access target audiences at scale by connecting DOOH screens to programmatic channels via a turnkey technology and sales platform.

Vengo is the exclusive programmatic partner for several large networks, including AMI’s 20,000 digital jukeboxes and CheddarU’s extensive college campus network of digital screens. Vengo now powers over 27,000 screens across the U.S.

About Vengo Labs

Vengo is a Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) software company. Vengo enables media buyers to execute with speed, scale, and trust, while providing an unbiased lens for screen network owners to source and prioritize the content that is most impactful to their bottom line. Vengo, see how far screens can go. For more information, visit https://vengolabs.com/

About Geometria

Geometria occupies an important place in the digital media landscape, blazing a trail of innovation from their downtown Manhattan headquarters. As a company with full-service capabilities, including creative and production, they're making waves in the industry with their cutting-edge approach to advertising. With over 1,100 fully-owned screens in their network, placed strategically in high-traffic locations like supermarkets, grocery stores, elevators, fitness centers, and car services, they're reaching more people than ever before. Geometria is rapidly expanding their footprint and capabilities, currently boasting digital networks throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Illinois. With their LED truck fleet, they're taking their message to the streets in a big way. Geometria has joined the programmatic ecosystem and serves over 144M monthly impressions across the company's digital networks. They help to promote services, engage target audiences, and bring more customers to both first time advertisers and existing businesses alike. Geometria's innovative and effective solutions help companies in any industry to succeed. For more information, visit https://geometria.us/

Vengo Media Contact:

Vengo

Mary Perrella

VP Media & Marketing

Mary@VengoLabs.com

Geometria Contact:

Geometria Media Company

Jen Roshchenko

Head of Operations

Jen@Geometria.us

