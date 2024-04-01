GeoPark Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$1.95 (vs US$3.78 in FY 2022)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$756.6m (down 28% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$111.1m (down 51% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 15% (down from 21% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$1.95 (down from US$3.78 in FY 2022).

GPRK Production and Reserves

Oil reserves

Proven reserves: 62.766 MMbbls.

Gas reserves

Proven reserves: 20.774 Bcf.

Combined production

Oil equivalent production: 13.345 MMboe (14.096 MMboe in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GeoPark Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Colombia segment contributing a total revenue of US$702.4m (93% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling US$164.3m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how GPRK's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.7% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - GeoPark has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

