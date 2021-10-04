U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Geophysical Services Market Grows Worth $2.52 bn | Rising Multi-client Survey Approach to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geophysical services market is expected to grow by $ 2.52 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Geophysical Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample report.

The geophysical services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising multi-client survey approach, increase in oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing adoption of airborne seismic survey will offer immense growth opportunities. However, slowdown in investments in the oil and gas industry, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the mining sector, and operational challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn about market segments in detail, Download a Free Sample

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geophysical services market report covers the following areas:

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the geophysical services market, including CGG SA, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger Ltd., and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the geophysical services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist geophysical services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the geophysical services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the geophysical services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geophysical services market vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Geoanalytical and Geochemistry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Seismic Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Geophysical Services Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 2.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CGG SA, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger Ltd., and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geophysical-services-market-grows-worth-2-52-bn--rising-multi-client-survey-approach-to-boost-growth--technavio-301390050.html

SOURCE Technavio

