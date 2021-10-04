Geophysical Services Market Grows Worth $2.52 bn | Rising Multi-client Survey Approach to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geophysical services market is expected to grow by $ 2.52 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Geophysical Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The geophysical services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising multi-client survey approach, increase in oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing adoption of airborne seismic survey will offer immense growth opportunities. However, slowdown in investments in the oil and gas industry, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the mining sector, and operational challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geophysical services market report covers the following areas:

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the geophysical services market, including CGG SA, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger Ltd., and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the geophysical services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist geophysical services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geophysical services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geophysical services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geophysical services market vendors

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CGG SA, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger Ltd., and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

