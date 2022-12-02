Geophysical Services Market Report 2022: Demand for Wind Turbines and Green Energy Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Geophysical Services Market

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geophysical Services Market By Technology, By Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geophysical services market size was valued at $14.4 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Geophysical services use different technologies such as seismic, magnetic, gravity, electromagnetic, LiDAR, ground penetration, and others, which are used in various applications such as road, rail, port, airport, pipeline and others. They are also widely used in agriculture, environment, minerals & mining, oil & gas, water exploration, archaeological research and others.



The major factor that drives the development of geophysical services market is growth in exploration activities. Mineral exploration aims to discover deposits of minerals and rocks that can be used to meet the resource needs of society, which led to utilization of geophysical services. However, geohazards is one of the major challenges faced by the geophysical services market. Geohazards include earthquakes, landslides, collapse, debris flow, and others. Mining activities sometimes lead to earthquakes which may lead to loss of life and economy.



The global geophysical service market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, end use and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into seismic, magnetic, electromagnetic, gravity, LiDAR, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aerial based survey, marine based survey, and land based survey. Furthermore, aerial based survey is bifurcated into drone based and others. In addition, on the basis of end use, the global geophysical service market is segmented into minerals & mining, oil & gas, wind energy, water exploration, archaeological research and others.



Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Due to rapid development of industrialisation, urbanization has led to the development of demand for manufacturing industries and power generation which led to the increase in the demand for coal and mineral metals. The presence of demand for coal and mineral metals has fuelled the demand for geophysical services in mining sector.

The presence of the demand for wind turbines due to an increase in the demand for green energy in developing countries is another factor driving the demand for geophysical services.



Key Market Segments

By Technology

Seismic

Magnetic

Electromagnetic

Gravity

LIDAR

Others

By Type

Aerial-based Survey

Type

Drone Based

Others

Marine-based Survey

Land-based Survey

By End Use

Minerals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Wind Energy

Water Exploration

Archaeological Research

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Schlumberger Limited

CGG

Petroleum Geo-service

TGS

Shearwater Services

Dawson Geophysical Company

Fugro

SGS SA

EON Geosciences

Ramboll Group A/S

Getech

NUVIA Dynamics Inc.

Spectrum Geophysics

Abitibi Geophysics

Xcalibur Multiphysics

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 5: GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 6: GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES MARKET, BY END USE



CHAPTER 7: GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



