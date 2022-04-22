U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Geophysical Services Market Share to Register a Growth of USD 2.52 billion| Rising Multi-client Survey Approach is a Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geophysical services market share is estimated to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Factors such as rising multi-client survey approach are significantly driving the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geophysical Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geophysical Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Our report on "Geophysical Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Geophysical Services market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.00%

  • Key market segments: Type (land, marine, and aerial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 45%

Geophysical Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 2.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CGG SA, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger Ltd., and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Geophysical Services market trend

  • 4D surveys increasingly using multi-sensors

The emergence of 4D for the identification of hydrocarbon reserves has benefitted E&P activities, and this technique is being used widely. Improvements in seismic technologies for analyzing the properties of the rock and for identifying hydrocarbon reserves will improve the efficiency of oil and gas extraction. The adoption of 4D technique is being adopted at a high rate owing to an increase in oil and gas exploration projects. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

  • Slowdown in investments in oil and gas industry

Volatility in the prices of oil and gas can affect the growth of the market. Upstream companies are adversely impacted by fluctuations in global crude oil prices. The selling price of crude oil is determined by the market, while production costs are largely fixed. Thus, investment decisions and profits are affected because of the capital-intensive nature of oil and gas operations, which results in slow growth or decline in oil and gas E&P activities, including delays and cancellations of oil and gas projects.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Key market vendor insights

The geophysical services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly focusing on M&A activities to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • CGG SA

  • EON Geosciences Inc.

  • Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

  • GeoTech

  • Halliburton Co.

  • ION Geophysical Corp.

  • PGS ASA

  • Phoenix Geophysics

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Type

  • Land: The land segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Land-based survey plays an important role in the exploration and extraction of various mineral and oil fields. They include techniques such as seismic surveys, magnetic surveys, radiometric surveys, gravity surveys, induced polarity (IP) surveys, and electromagnetic (EM) surveys..

  • Marine

  • Aerial

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 45% of the geophysical services market share growth during the forecast period. China is the major market for the market in APAC. Increasing investments in the oil and gas industry in China and a few countries in Southeast Asia, as well as the focus on optimizing oil and gas production, will spur the growth of the geophysical services market in the region.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Peat Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Chromium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Land - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Marine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Aerial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CGG SA

  • EON Geosciences Inc.

  • Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

  • GeoTech

  • Halliburton Co.

  • ION Geophysical Corp.

  • PGS ASA

  • Phoenix Geophysics

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

