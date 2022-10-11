U.S. markets closed

Geophysical Services Market Size to Grow by USD 3.55 Billion, The Land to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geophysical services market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis between 2022 to 2026 report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91%, according to the latest report from Technavio. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geophysical Services Market 2022-2026

The report on the geophysical services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the rising multi-client survey approach as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in investments in the oil and gas industry will be a major challenge for the geophysical services market during the forecast period.

The geophysical services market covers the following areas:

Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by type (land, marine, and aerial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The geophysical services market share growth by the land segment will be significant during the forecast period. 2D seismic surveys are cheaper than 3D and 4D seismic surveys, but the quality of data obtained from this survey is low. Hence, oil and gas and mining companies generally prefer 3D and 4D seismic surveys for capturing data. The use of advanced survey techniques increases the cost of a seismic survey, but it provides adequate information based on which exploration activities can be executed. In the geographical segment, 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and the increasing number of investments in the oil and gas industry in the region will facilitate the geophysical services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp., Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA., Weatherford International Plc, Xcalibur Multiphysics among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • CGG SA - The company offers geophysical services such as subsurface imaging, seismic imaging, and least square migration.

  • EON Geosciences Inc. - The company offers geophysical services such as magnetic surveys, radiometric surveys, and electromagnetic surveys.

  • Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - The company offers geophysical services such as structures can Pro, utility scan, and SIR30.

  • GeoTech - The company offers geophysical services such as ground penetrating radar surveys, electrical resistivity surveys, and seismic refraction and mass surveys.

  • Halliburton Co. - The company offers geophysical services such as global and regional screening. To know more about Vendors Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Related Reports:

Geophysical Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russia, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Weatherford International Plc, and Xcalibur Multiphysics

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CGG SA

  • 10.4 EON Geosciences Inc.

  • 10.5 Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 GeoTech

  • 10.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.8 ION Geophysical Corp.

  • 10.9 PGS ASA

  • 10.10 Phoenix Geophysics

  • 10.11 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.12 TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Geophysical Services Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geophysical-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-55-billion-the-land-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-type-segment--technavio-301644950.html

SOURCE Technavio

