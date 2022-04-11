U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Geophysical Services Market Size Worth USD 20.55 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 6.6% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

·6 min read
Global Geophysical Services Market to Gain a Significant Growth; Factors such as Rising Demand from Oil & Gas along with Increasing Hydrocarbon Exploration to Assist Growth. TGS Announce Collaborating with WesternGeco by Continuing its Ultra-Long Offset Ocean-Bottom Node (OBN) in Gulf of Mexico.

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geophysical services market size was USD 12.65 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 13.12 billion in 2022 to USD 20.55 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Global Geophysical Services Market, 2022-2029. Factors such as rising demand from oil & gas & mining along with rising hydrocarbon explorations will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Also, rising investments from the government & private sectors will boost the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Schlumberger (U.S.)

  • CGG (France)

  • PGS (Norway)

  • TGS (Norway)

  • Halliburton (U.S.)

  • Fugro (Netherlands)

  • COSL- China Oilfield Services Limited (China)

  • Weatherford International (U.S.)

  • Gradline Limited (U.K.)

  • SAExploration (Norway)

  • Dawson Geophysical (U.S.)

  • ION Geophysical (U.S.)

  • Paradigm (U.S.)

  • EGS Survey Pty Ltd (Australia)


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/geophysical-service-market-100105


REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR

6.6 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 20.55 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 12.65 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

300

Market Segmentation



Technology, Survey Type, End-user, Region

Growth Drivers


Increasing Adoption of Geophysical Software to Aid Market Growth


Progressive Demand for Geophysical Technologies from Petroleum Industries Drive Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions in Supply Chains & Decreased Economic Slowdown Impede Market Growth During Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic severely affected the exploration & production (E&P) industry severely by crunching supply and disrupting supply chains. An increased supply of oil & gases resulted in a decline in pricing, which led to a decrease in the market. Additionally, rules imposed by various governments regarding lockdown and restricting people’s movement further put a dent in the growth rate of the market. Dominant players had to work minimal workforce or reduce budgets in order to stay operations in this demanding market. This further drained the demand for geophysical services during the forecast period.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/geophysical-service-market-100105


Segments

Based on technology, the market can be divided into seismic, magnetic, electromagnetic, gradiometry, gravity, borehole logging, and others.

By survey type, the market can be broken down into land, marine, and aerial.

With respect to end-user, the market can be segmented across oil & gas, minerals & mining, agriculture, water exploration, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The market report for geophysical services contains a comprehensive analysis by offering critical factors including valuable insights, industry-related information, and historical data of the market. Additionally, the report contains a number of research methodologies & approaches that are used for deriving the forecast, along with meaningful assumptions & views. Also, the report contains a detailed view of the market segments, including applications & regions, and an overall view of the global market.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/geophysical-service-market-100105


Drivers & Restraints

Rising Adoption of Technology & Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Factors such as the rising adoption of digital services by the oil & gas sector and rising performance improvement through integration of services will boost the geophysical services market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the emergence of new technologies and the added functionality of analyzing data in real-time will further push the market towards a greater growth rate. Also, increasing urbanization and increasing investment towards exploration & production activities will fuel the growth of the market.

However, volatility in crude oil pricing will limit the growth of the market. Also, opposition to various mining practices will hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Dominance During Forecast due to Extensive Exploration Activities

North America will witness the largest geophysical services market share during the forecast period due to rising exploration & production activities and increasing investments from government and private entities. Additionally, an expanding mining industry, adds to the volume of the market.

Europe will occupy a substantial market share in terms of global contribution due to rising hydrocarbon exploration and increasing energy demand from emerging economies including the U.K., Norway, Russia, and others.

The Asia Pacific will hold significant market value due to rising demand for consumer goods and increasing demand for metals & minerals.


Quick Buy - Geophysical Services Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100105


Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Mergers to Implore Dominant Players to Grab Lucrative Opportunities

The sector of geophysical services is extremely shattered with dominant players occupying the lion’s share. Product development remains at the forefront, as players are investing heavily towards R&D to attract a wider base of consumers. Smaller players are often trying to gain a competitive edge by launching a new category of products. For example, in January 2022, TGS announced a strategic collaboration with WesternGeco by continuing their ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) in the Gulf of Mexico. Players are also focused on improving market share by integrating various strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations with like-minded organizations.

Industry Development

June 2021: TGS announced a partnership with PGS towards commencing the acquisition of the Cape Anguille 3D program. This program covers opening access towards the Orphan Basin, which has potential Cretaceous and Tertiary infill depocenters and further includes long offset acquisition between Kirchhoff 3D PSTM volume and PGS’s Reform Titan.

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Industry Development

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Geophysical Services Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Geophysical Services Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Seismic

      • Magnetic

      • Electromagnetic

      • Gradiometry

      • Gravity

      • Borehole logging

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Survey Type

      • Land

      • Marine

      • Aerial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Oil & Gas

      • Mining & Minerals

      • Agriculture

      • Water Exploration

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/geophysical-service-market-100105


