Geopolitical tensions are US credit investors' top concern, BofA survey says

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States·Reuters
Matt Tracy
1 min read
0

By Matt Tracy

(Reuters) - Geopolitical risk topped the list of concerns among U.S. corporate credit investors, according to a new survey by BofA Global Research.

The finding coincides with an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. Israel has been fighting the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups since October, and hostilities with Iran ramped up last week.

While geopolitical risk has remained the top concern cited by investors, its share grew in April to 80%, according to the survey, which was released on Friday.

Investors, however, have remained bullish on investment-grade corporate credit despite the growing tensions, with gross new issuance totaling $33.6 billion last week, driven largely by banks coming out of earnings blackouts.

Dry powder has continued to be deployed, and credit positioning grew to 29% net overweight, according to BofA, which said it expects between $15 billion and $30 billion in supply this week.

Only 18% of investors surveyed reported above-normal cash levels, the lowest since September 2020, according to the survey.

Investors cited inflation as the second-biggest concern for credit's outlook, despite markets pricing in 120 basis points in Fed interest rate cuts over the next two years, according to the survey.

"That means the case for cuts remains intact," BofA analysts noted. "However, risks to this outlook have clearly increased, which could weigh on flows going forward."

While high-grade credit has remained attractive, sell-offs in high-yield corporate bonds were strong last week. There were $2.2 billion in high-yield outflows, the biggest weekly outflow since October.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Paul Simao)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • LATAM's share of Brazil airline market hits 11-year high as Gol drops

    LATAM Airlines' share of Brazil's domestic market reached its highest level in 11 years in March, data from local aviation regulator ANAC showed on Monday, while rival Gol continued to falter after filing for bankruptcy. The Brazilian unit of Chile-based LATAM had a market share of 41% in the month as defined by revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), according to ANAC figures, which the firm said was its highest since the 41.6% reached in July 2013. LATAM has been leading the domestic segment in Latin America's largest economy since 2021, when it overtook Gol, which in turn has seen its market share decline since entering bankruptcy proceedings in January.

  • Student-loan interest rates set to reach Great Recession highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who needs to borrow from the US government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick Int

  • Here's What's Happening in Markets: April 22

    Markets rise as investors look to tech earnings, key economic data.

  • Trump says Biden would be 'responsible' for any TikTok ban

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that President Joe Biden was "pushing" for a ban on TikTok and would be the one responsible if a ban were imposed, urging voters to take notice. The U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation on a 360-58 vote on Saturday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about nine months to divest its U.S. operations or face a ban. If it passes there, Biden has said he would sign it into law.

  • Disney's Aaron LaBerge to step down, join Penn Entertainment as CTO

    LaBerge, who has spent more than 20 years at Walt Disney Co, will assume a similar role at Penn, effective July 1. Walt Disney's ESPN and Penn had agreed in August last year to jointly launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN BET. "I plan to use my experience from Disney and ESPN to help make ESPN BET an essential piece of the sports fan experience," LaBerge was quoted as saying in a separate press release from Penn.

  • UPDATE 2-Biden unveils $7 billion for rooftop solar in Earth Day message

    President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in grants for residential solar projects that will power nearly a million low-income households. Biden revealed the funding in a speech at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia, where he also announced that applications are open to join the American Climate Corps, a program to prepare young people for jobs in climate-related industries. Young voters, who tend to be more concerned about climate change, are a key constituency for Biden, a Democrat, as he prepares to face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

  • What the NAR settlement means for home buyers and sellers

    Learn how the new rules ushered in by the $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement could change the process of buying and selling a home.

  • Goldman is getting out of the robo-advisory business

    Goldman Sachs is exiting the robo-advisory business as it tries to scale back its ambitions and re-focus on core strengths.

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Donald Trump Wins and Republicans Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Republicans Win.

    History offers clear perspective of what's to come if Donald Trump wins in November and Republicans take control of Congress.