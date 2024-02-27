Georg Fischer (VTX:GF) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Georg Fischer (VTX:GF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Georg Fischer:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = CHF402m ÷ (CHF3.6b - CHF1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Georg Fischer has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Georg Fischer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Georg Fischer .

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Georg Fischer's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Georg Fischer in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Georg Fischer has been paying out a decent 35% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Georg Fischer isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

