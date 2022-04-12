George Brown College acquires the prestigious Ontario Wine Awards

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Ontario Wine Awards (OWA), the province's most prestigious wine competition and awards program.

The Ontario Wine Awards recognizes Ontario Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) wines for their quality, distinction and brilliance. The program was founded in 1985 by Tony Aspler, one of Canada's leading wine experts.

"The acquisition of the Ontario Wine Awards by George Brown College will ally Canada's future sommeliers, chefs and hospitality & tourism executives with the Ontario wine industry," said Aspler. "Familiarizing George Brown students and industry partners with the fine VQA wines of Niagara, Prince Edward County and SW Ontario will create an on-going cohort of ambassadors for the industry."

George Brown's Center for Hospitality & Culinary Arts has been a participant in the execution of the OWA judging and events since 2016. The acquisition will allow the college to incorporate the program into its academic and enterprise delivery, further positioning George Brown as a beverage alcohol education leader.

"As a long-time leader in hospitality education, George Brown College is excited to build on its existing relationship with the Ontario Wine Awards. We are united by our sense of responsibility to and support of the industry, as we strive to deliver exceptional graduates who will become tomorrow's industry leaders," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown College. "This collaboration will create new learning development opportunities for students within our School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and talent capacity for Ontario's wine industry."

The various competitions and tastings delivered under OWA draw more than 80 industry leading wineries, 500 wine entrants and over 500 participants across the events.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts (CHCA) has become one of the leading culinary, hospitality and beverage schools in Canada. Graduating over 1,500 students and educating over 9,000 students every year, CHCA continues to be applicants' first choice for culinary and hospitality programs. With an impressive body of over 21,000 alumni, the CHCA is dedicated to producing passionate, service-obsessed professionals for the evolving hospitality, culinary and beverage industry.

