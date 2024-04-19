George Hinton ousted as SDC chief executive officer after misallocation of funds

Gina Lee Castro and Cary Spivak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
George P. Hinton is Chief Executive Officer of the Social Development Commission, former president of Aurora Sinai Medical Center and past director of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Hinton is shown outside the SDC offices on April 12, 2018.
George Hinton, the beleaguered chief executive officer of the Social Development Commission, resigned under pressure Thursday night.

The resignation comes after a series of missteps including a misallocation of more than $100,000 resulting in the closure of the weatherization program and the termination of the finance director. The agency also failed to pay 19 employees on April 15, when paychecks were due, said William Sulton, the commission's attorney.

Pamela Johnson, director of human resources, will serve as the interim chief executive officer. Johnson has worked for SDC for more than a decade.

The commission's board is investigating the misallocation of funds from the weatherization program.

"The board asked for and received the CEO’s resignation," Sulton said. "The board is planning a strategy to address the consequences from those leadership failures."

Hinton terminated Patrick Kirsenlohr, finance director, last week after the recent misallocation of funds from the weatherization program was discovered, according to Sulton.

Hinton was present at Thursday's board meeting but left before reporters could speak with him. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has emailed and called Hinton asking for an interview but had not heard back as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gina Lee Castro can be reached at gcastro@gannett.com. Cary Spivak can be reached at 414-550-0070 or cspivak@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: George Hinton resigns from SDC after funds

