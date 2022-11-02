U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.31
    +0.94 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.60
    -11.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.44 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0094 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8970
    -0.3350 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,184.18
    -287.17 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.00
    -15.15 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

George Hotz, aka 'geohot' is leaving Comma.ai for a lofty AI project

Kirsten Korosec
·4 min read

Four years ago, Comma.ai founder George Hotz turned to his board — of which he is the only member — and fired himself as CEO. At the time, the goal for the famed iPhone and Playstation 3 hacker, known as geohot, was to build out a new research division to focus on behavioral models that can drive cars.

Now, Hotz says he is taking "some time away" from the driver assistance system startup that promises to bring Tesla Autopilot like functionality to your car. Although he will remain its sole board member and president.

Hotz hasn't been involved in the much of the day-to-day leaderships task for some time, he told TechCrunch. That has fallen to COO Alex Matzner and CTO Harald Schäfer. The company hasn't had a CEO since 2019 when Riccardo Biasini held that role. (Biasini left the CEO post in 2019 and remained at Comma to work on its open pilot software until February 2020.)

Hotz has been what Matzner described an observer and occasional hard problem solver.

Comma.ai, which developed and now sells a $1,999 driver assistance system devkit that is compatible on more than 200 vehicles, isn't going anyway, Hotz told TechCrunch. The focus now is turning the devkit, which runs on Comma's open source software called openpilot, into a productized consumer product.

"I'm good at things when it's wartime," Hotz told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "I'm not so good at hands-on ok, let's patiently scale this up. 'Do you want to deal with a supply chain that's capable of making 100,000 devices a year?' Like, not really."

And that's one of the goals: annual sales of 100,000 Comma 3 units.

The startup quietly raised $10 million from individuals last year and moved into a 20,000 square-foot facility in San Diego. (Comma's first $8.1 million in funding was taken in two rounds from Silicon Valley VC a16z.) It is now "aggressively hiring" and on track to launch some major end-to-end machine learning updates to openpilot later this month, Matzner told TechCrunch in a recent email.

Comma.ai initially launched with a plan to sell a $999 aftermarket self-driving car kit that would give certain vehicle models highway-driving assistance abilities similar to Tesla’s Autopilot feature. Hotz canceled those plans in October 2016 after receiving a letter from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. Five weeks later, Comma.ai released its self-driving software to the world. All of the code, as well as plans for the hardware, was posted on GitHub.

The company continued to develop an ecosystem of hardware products all aimed at bringing semi-autonomous driving capabilities to cars. Those efforts have culminated into the Comma 3, which is priced between $1,999 and $2,499 depending on the storage size. The car harness, which connects the devkit to the vehicle, is another $200.

The Comma 3 is far easier to use than its earlier iterations. It requires some patience to install and set up, but no longer requires any technical expertise anymore, Hotz said. Now, it's up to the company to take the Comma 3 and make into a "productized" and scalable consumer product, he added.

What's next?

Hotz is already deep into his next project, which he calls Tiny Corporation. His aim is to write a new framework for machine learning that is faster and less complex than PyTorch. Instead of training the ML model in the cloud and shipping it to the edge, Hotz wants to build tools that allow ML models to be trained at the edge.

"The current Pytorch and TensorFlow are not going to cut it for training the edge," he said.

AI-related fields including automated driving are turning more to deep neural networks -- a sophisticated form of artificial intelligence algorithms that allow a computer to learn by using a series of connected networks to identify patterns in data. sort of, how a brain works. But as Hotz notes, "we're all pretty new to this neural network stuff."

Andrej Karpathy, a deep learning and computer vision expert and former director of AI at Tesla, has referred to this stage as programming 2.0, or Software 2.0, in which programming is done by example and humans are really only writing the general scaffolding. In other words, software that writes itself.

"You shouldn't be building a (AI) chip until you can build software that outperforms or at least performs the same as Pytorch on Nvidia," Hotz said. "As the build up to building AI chips, first let's build the software."

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems

    OpenAI, the San Francisco-based lab behind AI systems like GPT-3 and DALL-E 2, today launched a new program to provide early-stage AI startups with capital and access to OpenAI tech and resources. Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners.

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • Qualcomm Gives Downbeat Forecast as Phone Market Deteriorates

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, tumbled in late trading after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysteri

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Social media as we know it is over

    Meta is pivoting, Musk owns Twitter, and Snap is floundering. Social media is changing, and it will never be the same.

  • Chip Maker Qualcomm Sees Smartphone Slump Worsening

    Qualcomm again slashed its forecast for smartphone shipments and gave a gloomier than expected sales outlook, joining other chip makers confronting a sharp turn in consumer demand after a pandemic-fueled boom. The designer of mobile-phone chips cut its forecast to a low-double-digit percentage decline from an earlier forecast of a mid-single-digit fall, showing the downward trend in the handset market is accelerating. Qualcomm, in reporting quarterly results on Wednesday, said it projected up to $10 billion of sales for the current quarter, well short of Wall Street estimates of around $12 billion.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

    Big changes are coming to Twitter Blue.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Billionaire tech investor calls programmers 'the most scarce commodity on the planet'

    Amid the hiring freezes or job cuts at tech firms, one billionaire tech investor says software programmers are still a "scarce commodity."

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple iPad Pro review (2022): An impressive stopgap

    Apple just released two new iPads. One of them, the basic 10th-generation iPad, was rebuilt from the ground up. The new iPad Pro, on the other hand, is a much simpler update. The company took last year’s model, swapped the M1 chip for the M2, made a few other small tweaks, and called it a day. The iPad Pro is still ludicrously fast, and it’s still extremely expensive, starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple iPad Pro review (2022): An impressive, expensive stopgap

    Apple’s latest iPad Pro is nearly the same as last year’s model, but that’s not a bad thing. The M2 chip is incredibly powerful, the display and design remain top-notch, and there are a few other new features here that should appeal to video editors and Apple Pencil aficionados. The iPad Pro is still quite expensive, and there’s a good chance Apple will give it a full-on redesign in the next year or two, but for now it’s the best tablet money can buy.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Dogecoin Jumps 29% as Musk-Fueled Meme Rally Continues

    The coin behind the dog ralled double-digits after Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu donning the Twitter logo.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Added Smartsheet (SMAR) Shares to its Portfolio

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index benchmark, which was slightly positive, the fund (institutional shares) was flat in the third quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • 'The Daily Show' Launches The Perfect App For Donald Trump

    The spoof software could prove very handy for the former president indeed.