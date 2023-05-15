George Osborne appointed chairman of $3bn investment fund backed by Fiat owner

Former Chancellor George Osborne arrives at the Evening Standard offices to formally take up the role of editor of the newspaper in London, Britain, May 2, 2017. - Hannah Mckay/REUTERS

George Osborne has been appointed as chairman of a $3bn (£2.4bn) London-based investment fund, adding yet another job to the former chancellor’s portfolio.

The 51-year-old has been brought in to lead Lingotto Investment Management, a new venture backed by Dutch conglomerate Exor and French insurance giant Covea.

Exor is owned by the Agnelli family, the Italian dynasty of Fiat co-founder Giovanni Agnelli.

Mr Osborne has been chairman of the company’s partners’ council for the past five years but will step back from that role as he takes up his new job.

He will retain several other roles, however, including chairman of the British Museum; president of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership; partner at boutique City advisory firm Robey Warshaw; managing partner at venture capital firm 9yards Capital; and director at Osborne & Little, his family’s wallpaper business.

The ex-politician has also turned his hand to the after-dinner speeches circuit and is a regular commentator, along with former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.

Mr Osborne was Conservative MP for Tatton until he stood down in 2017. He was editor of the London Evening Standard from 2017 to 2020, and has worked as an advisor to investment giant BlackRock.

His appointment at Lingotto was first reported by the Financial Times.

John Elkann, chairman of car maker Stellantis and head of the Agnelli family businesses, told the paper Lingotto was a fund for “very talented” investment managers “which is entrepreneurial and much focused on letting them do what they’re good at”.

John Elkann, chairman of car maker Stellantis and head of the Agnelli family businesses - Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

Another hire at Lingotto is James Anderson, the former star fund manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, who has emerged from retirement to launch a $500m fund focused on public and private innovation.

Under Mr Anderson, Scottish Mortgage became a stock market darling for its savvy early investments in tech giants such as Tesla, Alibaba and Amazon.

Some of those investments have taken a hit since he left in April 2022, as tech stocks have been hammered by rising interest rates.

Story continues

But Mr Anderson insisted there was still plenty of cause for optimism today.

“One of the great puzzles to me is that markets have become so sceptical and short term, at a time when the pace of innovation and change, and the prospects of return over five, 10 and 20 years, has got greater than less,” he told the Financial Times.

Lingotto takes its name from a former Fiat factory in Turin, which had a rooftop test track that served as a location in the 1969 film The Italian Job.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.