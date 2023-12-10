George Raymond Zage Buys Handful Of Shares In Grindr

Potential Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, George Raymond Zage, recently bought US$448k worth of stock, paying US$7.46 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Grindr Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Director George Raymond Zage was not the only time they bought Grindr shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$957k worth of shares at a price of US$6.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.80. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

George Raymond Zage bought a total of 420.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$5.86. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Grindr

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Grindr insiders own 60% of the company, worth about US$813m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grindr Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Grindr insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Grindr (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

