George Santos’ campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, to plead guilty to federal crime

NEW YORK — The campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep George Santos is expected to plead guilty to federal felony charges in Long Island on Thursday, according to court documents.

Santos, who notoriously campaigned on a series of lies about his professional and personal life, was indicted in May for wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He pleaded not guilty on the charges.

It’s not yet clear for what charge Marks is expected to plead guilty. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace declined comment Thursday. Marks is expected to appear before Judge Joanna Seybert, who is also overseeing Santos’ case, at 3 p.m.

Marks, who served as Santos’ campaign treasurer and aide, resigned as the congressman’s lies started publicly unraveling.

She has faced scrutiny over Santos’ campaign finance filings, including several $199.99 expenses which are just below the legal disclosure limit. Santos has blamed her for the shady expenses, claiming she “went rogue.”

Santos is accused of collecting COVID-related unemployment funds while working as an investment firm director, running a bogus PAC and using campaign donor money to buy designer clothes and pay his personal debts, and lying to Congress about his assets and income.

The first-term congressman from Long Island won his race on a foundation of fabrications about his education, religion, family history, professional experience and property ownership.

Last month, one of his staffers, Samuel Miele, was also hit with federal charges — aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud.

Miele is accused of impersonating former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s now-retired chief of staff to dupe donors into giving Santos money during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.