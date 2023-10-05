George Santos’ campaign treasurer pleads guilty to fraud, admits falsifying fundraising records with GOP rep

NEW YORK — The campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in Long Island on Thursday, admitting she and the Republican congressman lied about how much donor money the candidate was bringing in so he could qualify for a national program.

Santos, who notoriously campaigned on a series of lies about his professional and personal life, was indicted in May for alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Marks on Thursday admitted that she and Santos conspired to falsify fundraising records to make it look like the campaign had raised more than $250,000 in a single quarter — which would qualify them for financial and other help from a national campaign committee.

They did that by agreeing to falsely report to the FEC that 10 of their family members made contributions to the campaign when they hadn’t, and that Santos had loaned his own campaign $500,000 when he made no such loan, according to federal prosecutors.

The campaign hadn’t hit that $250,000 threshold in the third quarter of 2021 to quality for the second phase of the national committee’s program, so Marks and Santos agreed to get creative, according to court filings.

“We are going to do this a little different. I got it,” Santos sent in an Oct. 12, 2021, text, according to the feds.

Right before Marks sent the FEC report detailing the bogus family donations, Santos sent her texts about hitting the threshold, telling her on Jan. 30, 2022, he was “lost and desperate,” according to court documents.

That March, before the campaign falsely reporting the $500,000 loan, court documents say Santos wrote to an associate: “I have a very important meeting at the end of this week with (the national campaign committee). This meeting will decide if they will invest in my race & so we need to come in with very strong fundraising numbers. There are several million dollars on the line with this.”

Santos ultimately qualified for the national committee’s program, and got financial and logistical support for his campaign, court documents say.

Marks pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud, make materially false statement, obstruct the administration of the Federal Election Commission and commit aggravated identity theft.

“With today’s guilty plea, Marks has admitted that she conspired with a congressional candidate to lie to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of the candidate’s campaign for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, falsely inflating the campaign’s reported receipts with nonexistent contributions and loans,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Thursday.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, she could face 42 to 48 months behind bars. A spokesman for Peace wouldn’t comment on whether she was cooperating against Santos.

Santos’ lawyer, Joe Murray, declined comment Thursday.

Marks was arraigned in Long Island federal court before Judge Joanna Seybert, the same judge handling Santos’ case, and released on $100,000 bond.

Santos is accused of collecting COVID-related unemployment funds while working as an investment firm director, running a bogus PAC and using campaign donor money to buy designer clothes and pay his personal debts, and lying to Congress about his assets and income.

The first-term congressman, who represents parts of Long Island and parts of Queens, won his race on a foundation of fabrications about his education, religion, family history, professional experience and property ownership.

Last month, one of his staffers, Samuel Miele, was also hit with federal charges — aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud.

Miele is accused of impersonating former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s now-retired chief of staff to dupe donors into giving Santos money during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.