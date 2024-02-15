George Soros Exits Horizon Therapeutics, Shakes Up Portfolio in Q4 2023

Investment Titan George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) Reveals Major Portfolio Changes

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned investor and chairman of Soros Fund Management LLC, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Born in Budapest in 1930, Soros is one of the most successful financiers in history, known for his theory of "reflexivity" in financial markets. His investment decisions are closely watched as they often signal broader economic trends and market opportunities.

Summary of New Buys

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) strategically added 47 new stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy additions include:

The largest new holding is the S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY), with 165,498 shares valued at $78.66 million, making up 1.53% of the portfolio.

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) is the second significant addition, comprising 625,000 shares worth $30.46 million, accounting for 0.59% of the portfolio.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is the third major new buy, with 225,000 shares valued at $24.53 million, representing 0.48% of the portfolio.

Key Position Increases

Soros also ramped up his investments in several companies:

The most notable increase is in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), where Soros added 1,037,497 shares, bringing the total to 1,198,023 shares. This represents a 646.31% increase in shares and a 4.05% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $240.46 million.

Another significant boost was in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), with an additional 1,005,039 shares, resulting in a total of 1,580,001 shares. This adjustment marks a 174.8% increase in share count, with a total value of $240.71 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Exiting several positions entirely, Soros's notable divestments include:

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP), where all 3,289,584 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -7.34%.

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI), with a complete liquidation of 3,000,001 shares, causing a -5.42% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions in existing holdings were also part of Soros's Q4 strategy:

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) shares were cut by 610,605, a -29.55% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.64%. The stock traded at an average price of $60.35 during the quarter and has seen a 26.35% return over the past three months and 8.08% year-to-date.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced by 207,100 shares, a -27.11% reduction, with a -0.51% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $140.18 during the quarter, with a 17.27% return over the past three months and 12.53% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio contained 167 stocks. The top holdings were 4.68% in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), 4.68% in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 3.57% in AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER), 3.31% in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and 3.13% in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with significant concentration in Technology, Healthcare, Industrials, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Utilities, Energy, and Consumer Defensive sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

