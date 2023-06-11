George Soros hands over leadership of $25bn empire

The billionaire philanthropist George Soros has chosen his son, Alex, as his successor - Olivier Hoslet/EPA

The billionaire philanthropist George Soros has handed over the leadership of his $25bn empire to his 37-year-old son.

Alexander Soros has been elected chairman of the Open Society Foundations, making him the head of one of the wealthiest philanthropic institutions in the world.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alex Soros signalled that the OSF would play a significant role in the upcoming 2024 American presidential election.

He described himself as “more political” than his father and that he was worried about the possibility that Donald Trump could return to the White House.

Alex added: “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.”

George Soros, 92, has been one of the US Democratic Party’s biggest political donors. Alex Soros has recently met with officials from the Biden administration, as well as Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, and the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Alex’s appointment was a surprise move. In the past, George Soros had said he did not want his foundation to be passed on to one of his children “as a matter of principle”. But he has changed his tune. George Soros told the WSJ: “He’s earned it.”

For a long time, many commentators had expected that Alex’s older half-brother, Jonathan Soros, was the natural successor, but he left the Soros investment business after relations reportedly soured with his father.

Alex is also president of Democracy PAC, Soros’ political campaign finance group, and is the sole family member on Soros Fund Management’s investment committee, which oversees the funding for both the OSF and the Soros family. The bulk of the fund’s $25bn will be directed to OSF in the years ahead.

The OSF gives around $1.5bn a year to human rights groups, educational institutions, and towards building democracies.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.