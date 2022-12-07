U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.74
    -4.84 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    -1.87 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +17.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.57 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    +0.0079 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4490
    -0.5110 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,828.67
    -166.61 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.05
    -6.98 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

George W. Jabren, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- George W. Jabren, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his outstanding career in urology and in acknowledgment of his work at Urology of Greater Atlanta.

Dr. Jabren began his college education at Boston College, where he was awarded the Scholar of the College and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He then attended Loyola University Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, where he joined the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society and graduated with a medical degree. Dr. Jabren then completed a general surgery internship and a urology residency at Tulane University. The doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Urological Association. He is board-certified in urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU). The ABU upholds certification standards for urologists who provide high-quality, safe, and ethical care.

Dr. Jabren, MD, FACS, has worked in the Urology field for 17 years and has vast expertise in urologic cancer treatment, kidney stone disease, advanced laparoscopy, men's health, and urinary issues. He currently practices at Urology of Greater Atlanta, located at 290 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, Georgia. He also has offices at 7823 Spivey Station Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia, and 685 South 9th Street, Griffin, Georgia. Prior to his Atlanta practice, he was in private practice in the Greater Boston area, and was awarded Massachusetts Physician of the Year in 2006.

According to Dr. Jabren, Urology of Greater Atlanta (UGA) opened fifty years ago, and their doctors provide compassionate care using cutting-edge technology. Dr. Jabren meets with each patient to discuss their symptoms and concerns. He then examines them and treats them for a wide range of issues including, but not limited to, kidney stones, anatomic abnormalities, vasectomy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, STDs, urinary problems, incontinence, urologic pain, urologic trauma, hematuria, cancer of the prostate, adrenal gland, bladder, kidney, testicles, urethra, and renal pelvis.

Dr. Jabren frequently treats patients for kidney stones as his practice is in the middle of the "Stone Belt," which is a common ailment of those living in the Southeastern United States. Dr. Jabren can treat almost all types of kidney stones through minimally invasive technology, reducing the need to create large incisions. Dr. Jabren is also a staff member at both Piedmont Henry Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Jabren has been awarded the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2018); Patients' Choice Award (2018); On-Time Doctor Award (2018); and Castle Connolly/ Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor in Atlanta, GA (2020, 2021, 2022). He was also featured in a profile recognition from Health News Today in 2021.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Jabren has written articles about his field of specialty, such as "Kidney Stones: a REAL pain in the back," to educate UGA patients. He has authored chapters in urological books, given educational and medical presentations to peers and physicians, and published in numerous medical journals. He stays updated on the latest urology technology and techniques.

In his spare time, Dr. Jabren loves to spend quality time with his wife and three sons, read, play basketball, travel, run and walk his dogs. He is an active member of his community, has been a volunteer with the International Volunteers in Urology, and has coached the church basketball league for many years.

For more information, visit www.ugatl.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-w-jabren-md-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301697429.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Non-Executive Director Anthony McIntosh Just Bought 127% More Shares In Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER)

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Strategic Energy Resources Limited ( ASX:SER...

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • 3 Fierce Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

    As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Biogen

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is a business that generates more than $10 billion in revenue each year, with its multiple sclerosis treatments bringing in the bulk of its sales. With the company's sales declining in recent years, Biogen needs a catalyst to turn things around and help inject some bullishness behind the business, and having an effective treatment for Alzheimer's could play a huge role in that objective. Next year could prove to be a pivotal one for Biogen as investors can finally get some much-needed answers about whether lecanemab, a promising Alzheimer's treatment, could be the game changer the healthcare company is hoping that it will be for the business.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • GSK, Sanofi Shares Jump After U.S. Judge Dismisses Zantac Lawsuit

    Tens of thousands of lawsuits alleged that the heartburn treatment could cause cancer. Complaints are still active in state courts.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Investing in small-cap stocks can be very risky. Let's consider two small-cap stocks that carry above-average risk but that could soar as early as next year if things work out: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS). Bluebird Bio is a biotech that seeks to develop gene-editing treatments for rare illnesses.

  • Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

    Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

  • Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

    Her friend and co-star John Travolta called her one of the "most special relationships I’ve ever had."

  • Eli Lilly's Diabetes Drug Shows Statistical Reduction In Blood Sugar Levels In Children, Adolescents

    Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) DINAMO Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c (a marker of average blood sugar) with Jardiance (empagliflozin) compared with placebo for children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes. When Jardiance was added to other baseline treatments (diet, exercise, metformin and/or insulin), HbA1c was reduced by 0.84% compared with the placebo at week 26. Related: Eli Lilly Is Best-In-Class Growth, Says Analyst W

  • Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen, if approved, will be the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS in Europe.

  • Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

    The FDA bestows a Breakthrough Therapy designation to Syndax's (SNDX) revumenib for treating patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement. Stock up.

  • Column: Rescinding the military's COVID vaccine rule is the Democrats' dumbest compromise in the lame-duck session

    The COVID vaccine saves lives and makes our armed forces stronger, so why did Democrats give up on the mandate?

  • Experts urge for flu jab as U.S. hospitalizations soar

    STORY: Hospitalizations from the flu in the U.S. is at its highest in a decade for this time of the year. The country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said on Monday 4,500 people have died so far this influenza season, including 14 children. No one under the age of 18 died of flu in the 2021-22 season. The CDC warned that U.S. hospital systems are under pressure, with a high number of patients suffering respiratory illnesses that also include COVID-19 and the respiratory virus known as RSV. Dr. Bruce Hirsch, a New York infectious diseases physician, said the “crazy experience” people have had over the last few years with COVID is partly to blame. “With COVID, we have masked ourselves, we have avoided each other... We've protected ourselves. Our immune system has not been revved up. The vaccine rates are lower. We are a prime sitting target for other respiratory illnesses as we relax our guard down and begin to have contact with other people." According to CDC figures, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26, the cumulative rate of hospitalization for flu in the U.S. was 16.6 per 100,000 people. That’s much higher than the typical rate of 0.1 to 2 cases per 100,000 in a similar time period over the past decade. Data from the CDC shows about 12% fewer pregnant women have taken the flu jab so far this season compared to last season, and about 5% fewer children. Dr. Hirsch echoed the CDC’s urge for people to get their flu shots, even though, as he said, "A lot of us, understandably, are over it." "But when you get a vaccine for a preventable illness, you prevent you from spreading it to people around you...I'm just concerned that so many of us are so burned out that we're not going to understand that our health impacts the health of others and we're going to stop taking precautions." The CDC said COVID-19 cases have also risen since the Thanksgiving holiday and related hospitalizations have soared by up to 20% over the past week.

  • Emergent earns fast-track review for selling opioid overdose drug without prescription

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has cleared an important hurdle in a bid to make its opioid overdose antidote available to the public without a doctor’s order. The Gaithersburg company said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Narcan Nasal Spray, currently available with a prescription, as an emergency over-the-counter treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA expects to issue its decision of approval or denial March 29, 2023.

  • Alzheimer’s Treatment Thrills Investors as Doctors Debate Effect

    The data presented for Eisai and Biogen’s drug wasn’t convincing enough to settle a debate among experts, but investors are betting on commercial success anyway.