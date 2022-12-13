U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.11
    +56.55 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,227.36
    +222.32 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,377.17
    +233.43 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.06
    +32.45 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.91 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    +32.50 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0092 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4560
    -0.1550 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0121 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2560
    -2.3590 (-1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,776.63
    +755.57 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.43
    +14.37 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.57
    +81.60 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

George Washington University Launches Health Equity Training Series for Clinicians

·2 min read

Program to kick off with webinar featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning racial scholar

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is launching a nine-month Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model next month with a moderated webinar discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning racial scholar Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The webinar, titled "Confronting U.S. History: We must end RACISM to end health disparities," is a free, CME-bearing moderated discussion that will relate the history of U.S. slavery to poor health outcomes among Black sub-populations, and will explore the enduring impact of racism as an ongoing threat to health equity. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

"We are excited to kick off our program with this important conversation," said Maranda Ward, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at The George Washington University. "Understanding the significant historical influences of slavery and racism on health disparities experienced by Black communities is crucial to building a foundation for real change in the health of Black Americans."

This webinar is the first in the Two in One Model training series, which will include a range of topics that historicize and contextualize HIV and COVID disparities among BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ populations. The Two in One Model is a national educational effort designed with a combined health and racial equity lens for U.S. primary care practitioners (PCPs) to routinize HIV screening and COVID-19 vaccine screening for all of their patients. It also provides capacity-building support for PCPs to engage in culturally responsive communication on HIV and COVID vaccines.

The two-part training series will offer nine live-streamed, continuing medical education (CME) monthly lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and toolkit. The series will culminate in a symposium focused on translating the knowledge gained from the speaker series into policy-based and practice-based action. Students who attend training webinars will be eligible to receive a certificate of completion for each event.

The webinar is sponsored by the GW SMHS Two in One Model in partnership with the GW SMHS Office of Diversity & Inclusion and the Meharry Medical College and funded by Gilead Sciences inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-washington-university-launches-health-equity-training-series-for-clinicians-301701775.html

SOURCE The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Magenta Therapeutics Shares Surge After Encouraging Data From Blood Cancer Candidate At ASH Meeting

    Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) highlighted updated data from the ongoing MGTA-117 Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial at the American Society of Hematology 2022 Annual (ASH) Meeting. MGTA-117 bound to CD117-expressing target cells within 15 minutes after dosing in all participants as measured by a receptor occupancy (RO) assay. RO increased with higher dose levels of MGTA-117. MGTA-117 showed greater depletion of target cancer blast cells in the blood of participants in Cohorts 2 and 3 comp

  • Mirati's lung cancer drug gets an accelerated approval

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. were up about 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said it received an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a treatment for some people with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug, Krazati, can be used in patients who have a KRAS mutation; Agilent Technologies Inc. and Qiagen both have FDA-approved companion diagnostics that can test for the mutation. Krazati has a list price of $19,750 for

  • Moderna Stock Breaks As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today

    Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. On Saturday at a healthcare conference, Bluebird presented recent data on its gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD).

  • Is Anavex Life Sciences a Buy?

    It still needs to prove that its lead program is as effective as it claims for treating Alzheimer's.

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BNTX's COVID-Flu Combo Jab Gets FDA Fast Track Tag

    The FDA grants fast-track designation to Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) early-stage combination vaccine candidate, which targets two respiratory diseases - influenza and COVID-19.

  • Aptevo Stock Jumps As Acute Myeloid Leukemia Combo Therapy Achieves 100% Clinical Benefit Rate

    Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) announced that APVO436, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine, achieved a 100% clinical benefit rate in venetoclax treatment naïve Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients. The data also showed that APVO436, when given in combination with this standard-of-care regimen, was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated. Clinical activity was observed in both monotherapy and combination cohorts. CRS was observed in fewer than one-quarter of patients

  • 2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

    Two examples are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Pfizer has been one of the most successful companies in the coronavirus vaccine market with Comirnaty. Pfizer has beefed up its pipeline recently, partly thanks to acquisitions.

  • Mirati Wins FDA Approval For Amgen-Rivaling Cancer Drug As Wild Stock Swing Continues

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Mirati's rival to Amgen's lung cancer drug, sending MRTX stock higher on Tuesday.

  • Gilead (GILD) Partners With Arcellx, ImmunoGen in Oncology

    Gilead (GILD) announces deals with Arcellx, Inc. and ImmunoGen to strengthen its oncology pipeline.

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Another Competitor For Amgen As FDA Approves Mirati Therapeutics' KRAS Inhibitor For Lung Cancer Setting

    The FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval covers patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Related: Mirati Experimental Lung Cancer Drug Shows Favorable Tolerability, Promising Efficacy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response r

  • Mirati (MRTX) Up on FDA Nod to Adagrasib for KRAS Mutated NSCLC

    The accelerated approval of Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) Krazati is based on ORR and DOR data from the phase II registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study.

  • Amgen Hunts for New Revenue in $28 Billion Deal

    The purchase of Horizon Therapeutics is the biggest this year by a major drugmaker seeking new sources of revenue to offset impending patent expiries.

  • When does a high-deductible health plan make sense? Here’s who can benefit the most.

    It's open-enrollment season: Here's what to know if you’re considering a high-deductible health plan.

  • Kura Oncology Shares Fall After Updated Ziftomenib Data At ASH Meeting

    Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) announced updated clinical data from the KOMET-001 Phase 1/2 trial of ziftomenib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Ziftomenib demonstrated optimal clinical benefit at 600 mg with a 30% CR rate (6/20) in patients with NPM1-mutant AML, compared to 17% (1/6) at 200 mg. Notably, four NPM1-mutant patients who achieved a CR at 600 mg had IDH and/or FLT3 co-mutations. Related: Kura Oncology Reports Preliminary Proof Of Mechanism Data Fro

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were skyrocketing 24.3% higher as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The huge gain came after the company, along with its partner Merck (NYSE: MRK), announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical study evaluating experimental personalized messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with immunotherapy Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for stage III/IV melanoma. You know clinical results have to be spectacular for a vaccine stock with a market cap of greater than $60 billion to jump more than 20%.

  • Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom

    “I only hope that others won’t go through what we have had to suffer because of kratom,” the man’s widow told McClatchy News