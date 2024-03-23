George Weston Insiders Added CA$11.7m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At George Weston

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Willard Weston bought CA$10m worth of shares at a price of CA$151 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$185), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 77.01k shares for CA$12m. But they sold 886.00 shares for CA$156k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by George Weston insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At George Weston Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of George Weston shares. In total, Executive VP & Chief Talent Officer Rashid Wasti dumped CA$156k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of George Weston

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. George Weston insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about CA$209m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The George Weston Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold George Weston shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in George Weston.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

