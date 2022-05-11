George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Weston. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 10, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
M. Marianne Harris
132,083,412
99.92 %
104,076
0.08 %
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
131,638,818
99.58 %
548,669
0.42 %
Sarabjit S. Marwah
131,461,685
99.45 %
725,802
0.55 %
Gordon M. Nixon
130,177,004
98.48 %
2,010,483
1.52 %
Barbara Stymiest
130,180,397
98.48 %
2,007,090
1.52 %
Galen G. Weston
129,306,726
97.82 %
2,880,762
2.18 %
Cornell Wright
131,190,029
99.25 %
997,459
0.75 %
About George Weston Limited
George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, operates, and develops high-quality commercial and residential properties across Canada.
