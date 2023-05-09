U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,665.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,281.25
    +16.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.70
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.30
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    +0.73 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2670
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,750.88
    +141.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.57
    +3.24 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.09
    -14.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,179.64
    -63.18 (-0.22%)
     

George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 9, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:

George Weston Limited Logo (CNW Group/George Weston Limited)
George Weston Limited Logo (CNW Group/George Weston Limited)

Name of Nominee                 

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

M. Marianne Harris

125,374,978

99.49 %

648,457

0.51 %

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

125,426,606

99.53 %

596,829

0.47 %

Sarabjit S. Marwah

125,310,098

99.43 %

713,125

0.57 %

Gordon M. Nixon

124,557,577

98.84 %

1,465,858

1.16 %

Barbara Stymiest

124,427,912

98.73 %

1,595,523

1.27 %

Galen G. Weston

123,008,619

97.61 %

3,014,816

2.39 %

Cornell Wright

124,533,576

98.82 %

1,489,739

1.18 %

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/09/c5965.html