George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 9, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
M. Marianne Harris
125,374,978
99.49 %
648,457
0.51 %
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
125,426,606
99.53 %
596,829
0.47 %
Sarabjit S. Marwah
125,310,098
99.43 %
713,125
0.57 %
Gordon M. Nixon
124,557,577
98.84 %
1,465,858
1.16 %
Barbara Stymiest
124,427,912
98.73 %
1,595,523
1.27 %
Galen G. Weston
123,008,619
97.61 %
3,014,816
2.39 %
Cornell Wright
124,533,576
98.82 %
1,489,739
1.18 %
About George Weston Limited
George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.
