George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Just Released Its Annual Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The yearly results for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. George Weston reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of CA$60b and statutory earnings per share of CA$10.75, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on George Weston after the latest results.

Following the latest results, George Weston's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$62.2b in 2024. This would be a reasonable 3.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.4% to CA$12.20. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CA$62.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$11.97 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of CA$201, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values George Weston at CA$222 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$145. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of George Weston'shistorical trends, as the 3.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 4.1% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.7% per year. So although George Weston is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that George Weston's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple George Weston analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for George Weston (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

