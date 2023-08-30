Georgetown Opens 2023-2024 MBA Applications With 3 New Essay Prompts

Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business

Fall is upon us, and with it, MBA application season. The latest leading U.S. business school to open their 2023-2024 app season is Georgetown McDonough School of Business, which announced significant changes to its process this year, including three new essay prompts.

Accepting applications to its full-time MBA, Flex MBA, and Flex MBA Online program applications for the fall 2024 semester, Georgetown today (August 29) announced that its new application includes two new written and one new video essay prompt — opportunities, the school says, for prospective students “to share their unique experiences, passions, and personal interests.” The B-school’s Round 1 deadline — its only deadline before the close of 2023 — is October 2, with decisions for that round promised by December 7.

“The new essay prompts allow prospective students to dig deeper into their story and share more about the unique experiences and perspectives that shape who they are,” says Shelly Heinrich, Georgetown McDonough’s associate dean for MBA admissions and director of marketing. “Grounded in the Jesuit tradition, McDonough strives to educate the whole person — and that starts with telling your authentic story and what you hope to bring to the Georgetown community.”

GEORGETOWN McDONOUGH 2023-2024 MBA APPLICATION DEADLINES

Application Round Application Deadline Decision Notification Deposit Due* Round 1 October 2, 2023 December 7, 2023 February 1, 2024 Round 2 January 4, 2024 March 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 Round 3 March 26, 2024 May 1, 2024 May 13, 2024 Round 4 April 30, 2024 May 29, 2024 June 5, 2024

All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on the deadline day.

* To formally accept an offer of admission, an initial, non-refundable $2,000 deposit is required to reserve a seat in the class. Admits should expect a second deposit requirement.

OCTOBER 2 DEADLINE IS SHARED BY 3 TOP NORTH AMERICAN B-SCHOOLS

Georgetown’s first-round deadline in early October puts it firmly in the middle of the pack of North American B-schools in terms of application timelines. The McDonough School shares a first (or early) round deadline with Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business, Michigan State Broad College of Business, and Toronto Rotman School of Management. Georgetown’s Round 1 deadline is sandwiched between October 1 deadlines for Minnesota Carlson School of Management and Arizona State Carey School of Business and October 3 deadlines for Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management, SMU Cox School of Business, and Washington Foster School of Business.

Story continues

By the time Georgetown’s first round closes, most top European B-schools will be on their second round or later, having generally opened MBA applications earlier than their U.S. peers. London Business School, INSEAD, and IESE in Spain each have first-round deadlines in September for entry to fall 2024 cohorts.

Learn more about Georgetown’s MBA application process here.

MORE ABOUT THE ESSAYS

Georgetown’s written essays include three topics: focusing on Georgetown’s Jesuit value of Magis or achieving “more” or “greater” excellence; fostering a diverse community; and the legacy one hopes to achieve on the Hilltop. As with previous years, students select one of the three to complete in 500 words, which, double-spaced, is approximately two pages.

The video essay is a different animal altogether, seeking to look “beyond professional and academic achievements” and give applicants the opportunity to highlight their interests outside of work. In it, prospective students will share five to 10 random facts that are not on their resume that contribute to who they are as a professional and leader.

“The video essay builds upon the written essay options, which help the admissions team curate a unique portfolio of students who bring varying personal and professional life experiences to the program,” the school states.

Learn more about the McDonough School’s essays click here.

DON’T MISS GEORGETOWN McDONOUGH’S DEAN: 4 AMBITIOUS GOALS FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS and HOW GEORGETOWN BECAME A LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY

The post Georgetown Opens 2023-2024 MBA Applications With 3 New Essay Prompts appeared first on Poets&Quants.