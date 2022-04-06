U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

Georgia Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Names 2022 President

·2 min read

Darrell J. Morton, DMD, MBA, FAGD Brings Clinical and Business Administration Expertise to the Role of President

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry elected Darrell J. Morton, DMD, MBA, FAGD as president for the 2022 calendar year. In addition to his business leadership experience, Dr. Morton brings decades of clinical experience, practice ownership, and patient relations expertise to the GACD Board of Directors.

Dr. Morton is a partner at Advanced Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Alpharetta. A proponent of lifelong education, he holds a bachelor's of science in biology, a doctorate in dental medicine, and a master's in business administration. He also completes over 200 hours of continuing education each year, which is 10 times the requirement. Dr. Morton earned fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry. This designation has extensive requirements, including thorough examinations and peer review.

Dr. Morton's other notable memberships include: Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of Facial Esthetics, Academy of Implant Dentistry, International Congress of Oral Implantology, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health.

Dr. Morton says, "Our patients deserve the very best that we can provide: the best clinical skills, technology, comfort, and care." He goes on to explain his vision as president, "I believe that the GACD should have an active and significant impact on all aspects of cosmetic dentistry in our state, from sharpening and developing clinical skills of our member dentists to providing excellent training in the latest, proven technology and techniques in our field. For the benefit of our patients, staff, and fellow dentists, the GACD must function with excellence, in everything we do."

About the Georgia Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

In addition to hosting hands-on training courses, the GACD attracts respected leaders in cosmetic dentistry to share their knowledge and wisdom with its members.

Cosmetic dentistry is not an official specialty recognized by the American Dental Association, so there are no state or national regulations for practicing cosmetic dentistry. While there is no official certification for dentists to acquire, cosmetic dentistry has become mainstream. The GACD provides essential training, study opportunities, and networking for dentists who truly want to become "experts" in this discipline.

To learn more about the GACD, visit www.gacosmeticdentistry.com

To learn more about Darrell J. Morton, DMD, MBA, FAGD, visit www.acfdga.com/

Contact:
Liz Birge, 678-389-9000

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-academy-of-cosmetic-dentistry-names-2022-president-301519131.html

SOURCE Advanced Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

