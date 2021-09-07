U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.99
    -16.44 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,087.40
    -281.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,370.21
    +6.69 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.51
    -5.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.21
    -1.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    -36.10 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.50 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3720
    +0.0500 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2030
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,580.68
    -4,058.30 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.79
    -148.16 (-10.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.31
    -31.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Georgia Aquarium to Reduce Emissions Footprint with Greener Life® For Business from Georgia Natural Gas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New carbon offset program helps businesses easily reach their sustainability goals

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, and Georgia Aquarium today announced that the Aquarium is the first organization to take advantage of Greener Life® for Business, a new service from GNG that purchases carbon offsets on behalf of GNG's commercial customers to make emissions from their natural gas use carbon neutral.

(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Natural Gas)
(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Natural Gas)

Greener Life for Business demonstrates how GNG can play an important role in helping commercial and industrial customers offset emissions while still maintaining day-to-day operations. Through the program, businesses can reduce their emissions footprint significantly without the complications associated with building new infrastructure or replacing appliances.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Georgia Aquarium, enabling them to continue relying on natural gas for their operations while also making strides toward their environmental goals," said Mike Braswell, GNG president and CEO. "GNG is proud to offer this program to support the work of local businesses and contribute to reduced emissions with the use of natural gas."

"Georgia Aquarium is always looking for innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact," said Dr. Brian Davis, president and CEO at Georgia Aquarium. "Our partnership with Georgia Natural Gas and the Greener Life for Business program provides us the opportunity to reduce our emissions and promote a cleaner, healthier planet."

"GNG's Greener Life for Business program is the latest initiative from the Southern Company Gas family that supports our mission to fuel a cleaner future," said David Weaver, senior vice president of external strategy and environmental affairs at Southern Company Gas. "Many commercial and industrial processes rely on the unique, high-heat properties that natural gas provides. It's often not easy – nor affordable – for these businesses to find alternatives. Our goal is to support the continued use of clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas across multiple industries while helping businesses both large and small reduce their environmental footprint."

The Greener Life program also makes it easy for consumers to reduce their emissions footprint at an affordable rate of only $4.99/month. For a limited time, residential customers who sign up for Greener Life will receive their first six months free.

For all those participating, GNG uses Environmental Protection Agency standards to calculate the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere from customers' use of natural gas. GNG then purchases and retires carbon offsets to balance the impact of those customers' emissions.

GNG has purchased carbon offsets from the Wolf Creek Landfill Project in Georgia and the Doe Mountain Forest Improvement Project in Tennessee. Each quarter, GNG will retire enough carbon offsets on behalf of residential and commercial participants to completely offset the greenhouse gases released by their natural gas use the prior quarter.

Residential consumers looking to lessen their environmental impact can visit gng.com/greenerlife.

Additional information on Greener Life for Business can be found at gng.com/business/green.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Certified Humane by the American Humane Association and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its seven major galleries. For more information, visit www.georgiaaquarium.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-aquarium-to-reduce-emissions-footprint-with-greener-life-for-business-from-georgia-natural-gas-301370382.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas

Recommended Stories

  • Soros Warns Pouring Billions of Dollars Into China Is ‘Tragic Mistake’ for BlackRock

    Billionaire investor George Soros says BlackRock’s clients are likely to lose money and the national security interests of the U.S. will be damaged.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Work Starts at U.K.’s Top Storage Project Using Tesla Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction started on the Britain’s biggest energy storage project, a technology that will be vital to boost supplies when there’s little sun or wind. The facility in southeast England will store energy from renewable sources to be used during peak hours, using Tesla Inc.’s Megapack lithium-ion batteries. The U.K. is in dire need of the technology to help prevent price spikes such as those earlier this week. Rates for Monday surged to a record as wind output plunged and coal and

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

    A strong typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces

  • Enbridge agrees with EnCap on a $3 billion deal to acquire crude export terminal Ingleside Energy Center

    Enbridge Inc. announced Tuesday an agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to buy Moda Midstream Operating LLC in a cash deal valued at $3.0 billion. Enbridge expects the deal to "immediately and strongly" add to cash flow and earning to share upon closing, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. Under terms of the deal, Enbridge will acquire a 100% interest in the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, which Enbridge said is North America's largest crude export te

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement.Enbridge, which already handles about a quarter of all crude produced in North America, is betting on a strong outlook for exports of oil pumped from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale basins. The fracking revolution has

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Karora Among the World's First Carbon Neutral Gold Mining Companies Following the Retirement of Diversified Carbon Offsets

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will achieve carbon neutrality in 2021 for its own operations (Scope 1 emissions) and purchased electricity consumption (Scope 2 emissions) through the purchase and retirement of 80,000 tonnes of verified carbon offset credits. The credit retirements form the preliminary phase of a long term emissions reduction strategy underway across Karora's business units.

  • Clean Energy: Future of hydrogen powered vehicles

    Clean Energy: Future of hydrogen powered vehicles

  • A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

    At the bottom of the pacific ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage ... at a great potential cost to biodiversity and life on earth

  • HydroGreen Wins "Sustainability Product of the Year" in Global Sustainability Awards

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group named the HydroGreen Grow System, an indoor growing technology for fresh livestock feed, as "Sustainability Product of the Year" in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honour those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mis

  • Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 billion chip plant

    Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York. A proposed resolution posted on the city's website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and then 85% in the 10 years after that.

  • Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which pioneered hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles with the popular Prius, is moving rapidly to deliver its first all-electric line-up next year. Considered a leader in developing batteries for electric vehicles, Toyota said it aimed to slash the cost of its batteries by 30% or more by working on the materials used and the way the cells are structured.

  • Ecuador eyes new Galapagos marine reserve to limit commercial fishing

    Ecuador's government is considering creating a new marine reserve near the Galapagos Islands to protect migratory species of turtles, whales and sharks threatened by industrial fishing and climate change. A massive Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos gained global attention https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecuador-environment-china/chinese-fishing-vessels-leave-area-near-ecuadors-galapagos-idUSKCN26D2VK last year over concerns about the potential impact to marine wildlife in the remote islands that inspired British scientist Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. Ecuador has little recourse to prevent Chinese fleets from fishing at the edge of its waters, but can limit the activities of its own domestic commercial fishing industry, said Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique.

  • Solid Power is expanding in Colorado

    Solid Power is expanding in Colorado

  • Heat Advisory Monday, System in Gulf could bring heavy rain

    Heat Advisory Monday, System in Gulf could bring heavy rain

  • Editorial: Goodbye fossil fuels. California should commit to going carbon neutral by 2045

    California legislators should pass Assembly Bill 1395 now and get to the hard work of slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

  • The Morning After: NASA gets its first sample of Mars

    Today’s headlines: NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample, Singapore’s patrol robots are here; 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' Top Gun expansion has been delayed along with the movie.