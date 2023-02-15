Georgia Couple Married for 64 Years Celebrated at Huddle House

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air, and with fewer than 1% of couples making it to their Diamond Year anniversary, Huddle House set out to celebrate long lasting love. Ernie and Betty Moore have joined that exclusive 1% club this year by celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. As frequent customers at Huddle House, the brand wanted to do something special to honor their loyal visits and be part of a major milestone in the couples' life.

On Valentine's Day, Huddle House, the nation's iconic neighborhood restaurant that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, celebrated the couple that frequently visits its McDonough location with an all-out event. The celebration was not the typical attire of Huddle House and included linin tablecloths, balloon pillars, a large banner, flowers, and decorations.

"I was playing basketball in high school as a senior, and she came in as a freshman on the cheerleading team. We lived 5 miles apart, but since we didn't have a car, I'd have to go walk to see her," said Ernie. "Soon, we become high school sweethearts."

Throughout their lifetime, the family moved around from different areas as Ernie served in the United States Army for 25 years. The couple currently resides in McDonough, Georgia, and have two adult daughters.

For those who want a home-cooked meal, Huddle House serves homestyle food without all the fuss. All fresh. All hot. And all available anytime. It's not hard to understand why it's gained such a strong, local following of guests who come back again and again.

