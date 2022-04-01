U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    -0.81 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -26.30 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.37 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4860
    +0.7980 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,300.94
    +572.83 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.58
    +46.31 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

THE GEORGIA FAMILY PLANNING SYSTEM AWARDED $8.3 MILLION TO PROVIDE FAMILY PLANNING AND PRIMARY HEALTHCARE SERVICES ACROSS THE STATE

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
·2 min read

Atlanta, Georgia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 40% of Title X clients in Georgia being uninsured and more than 66% living under the federal poverty line ($26,500 for a family of four in 2021), the Georgia Family Planning Systems' work is highly needed. The Georgia Family Planning System (GFPS) (www.georgiafamilyplanning.org) operates under the administrative leadership of The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (www.fhcga.org). GFPS became the Office of Population Affairs’ (www.opa.hhs.gov) Title X grantee for Georgia in 2014. Since 2014, the network increased the number of women, men and teens who accessed family planning in Georgia by 39%.

On March 31, the Office of Population Affairs announced a total of $256.6 million to expand and restore access to equitable and affordable Title X family planning services nationwide. GFPS was funded $8.3 million as the only Title X grantee in Georgia. "We started this work in 2014 to integrate access to affordable quality primary healthcare and family planning services throughout the state, said Dr. Michael W. Brooks, the Family Health Centers of Georgia's president & CEO. Brooks continued, "This funding allows our statewide partners, operating more than 175 sites across the state, to continue to make sure we improve the health outcomes of women, men, and teens who need access to care, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay."

In 2021, a total of 160, 632 patients accessed family planning and additional healthcare services through the network. Most of GFPS' partners are Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) or other non-profit healthcare organizations:

Albany Area Primary Health Care, Inc.
Athens Neighborhood Health Center
CareConnect Health
Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Inc.
Clay County Community Health
Coastal Community Health Services, Inc.
Community Health Care Systems, Inc.
Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Center, Inc.
Diversity Health Center, Inc.
East Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc.
Empowerment Resource Center
Four Corners Primary Care Center
Georgia Highlands Medical Services, Inc.
Georgia Mountains Health Services, Inc.
Good Samaritan Health & Wellness Center, Inc.
Grady Health System
HEALing Community Center

J.C. Lewis Healthcare

McKinney Healthcare System
MedLink Georgia, Inc.
North Georgia Health Care Center, Inc.
Oakhurst Medical Centers, Inc.
Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.
South Central Primary Care Centers
Southside Medical Centers, Inc.
The Family Health Center at Rome
The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
Thrive Healthcare Center, Inc.
Valley Healthcare Center, Inc.
Whitefoord, Inc.

CONTACT: M.G. Bledsoe The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. 404-756-6874 mbledsoe@fhcga.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    The company dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 study of its gene therapy candidate targeting a rare eye disease.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • TNXP: Targeting Organ Transplant Rejection with TNX-1500; Phase 1 Trial to Initiate 2H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update TNX-1500 to Enter Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2H22 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) recently highlighted new preclinical data for TNX-1500 showing long-term rejection free graft survival in heart and kidney allografts in non-human primates (NHPs). The studies were conducted at Massachusetts General

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Skyrocketed 80% This Week

    Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 80% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Clovis' big move didn't come until Thursday, however, when the company announced positive data regarding its drug Rubraca (rucaparib). It was a big development for the company as its shares had fallen significantly from last year, when it was trading as high as $11 a share early in February.

  • Is ImmunoGen Stock a Bargain After Dropping 39%?

    With ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares sliding by more than 39% in the past 12 months, its investors are bound to be looking for salvation. What's more, despite recent clinical trial results that management hailed as positive, the biotech's stock just might continue to struggle in the run-up to potential regulatory approval for its first therapy. ImmunoGen's specialty is developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which you can think of as especially complicated medicines that excel in delivering molecules with therapeutic effects to the precise physiological locations where they're needed most (in theory).

  • Akebia stock tumbles after FDA rejects anemia drug

    Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were down by 65% on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's anemia drug vadadustat.

  • House Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Convictions

    (Bloomberg) -- The House voted Friday to decriminalize marijuana, expunge federal convictions on pot-related charges and impose taxes on cannabis producers and importers. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: EU Warns China Not to Interfere With SanctionsThe le

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of These 2 Biotech Stocks

    Almost every day, Ark Invest buys at least a handful of innovation-heavy stocks for its collection of exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has a lot of confidence in the genomic revolution, and in two companies in particular. Hardly a day in March has gone by without Wood making purchases of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR), or both.

  • U.S. lawmakers close to agreeing on $10 billion in funding for next phase of the COVID-19 battle, as death toll tops 980,000

    U.S. lawmakers moved close to agreeing on a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19 on Thursday, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week.

  • Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by and welcome to Calithera Biosciences' fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining me today are Susan Molineaux, founder, president, and CEO; and Emil Kuriakose, chief medical officer.

  • Omicron has all but wiped out the more deadly Delta strain—but that’s not necessarily a good thing

    The highly transmissible newer version of the coronavirus can more easily evade the current portfolio of vaccines.

  • Former IPO Scorcher Amylyx Dives After FDA Panel Strikes Down ALS Drug

    Shares of IPO stock Amylyx crumbled Thursday after a split FDA committee voted against its experimental ALS treatment.

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • House Passes Bill to Legalize Marijuana. What That Means for Cannabis Stocks.

    The MORE act would decriminalize cannabis products at the federal level. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

  • Fauci: Omicron is to blame for vaccine delay for children 6 and under

    Parents anxiously awaiting a vaccine for their younger children will have to be patient as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works on two vaccine candidates' applications, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Finance.

  • How Moderna kept its mostly millennial staff from burning out while developing the COVID vaccine

    The biotech firm was barely a decade old when the pandemic hit. "We essentially had to build the company overnight," HR chief Tracey Franklin tells Fortune.

  • Reata Stock Enjoys A Two-Day Climb — Why It Could Still Be Facing Everest

    U.S. officials will soon examine Reata's request to treat a neurodegenerative condition, and RETA stock continued its two-day climb Friday.

  • Bill to legalize marijuana passes U.S. House, but faces dim prospects in Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, which has created legal headaches for users and businesses in the states that have legalized it, though the measure was seen as unlikely to pass the Senate. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, sponsored by Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, which is in the process of legalizing the drug, removes marijuana from the list of controlled substances and eliminates criminal penalties for individuals who grow, distribute or possess it. But the MORE act will need to gain 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, an outcome widely seen as unlikely given the lack of Republican support for the measure.

  • Why Some People Have Never Gotten COVID

    There have been nearly 80 million total cases of COVID-19 in the US, and almost 975,000 deaths, according to stats from the "New York Times." Over the past two years, there have been times when it felt like everyone I knew was contracting the highly contagious virus, especially during the initial spike in cases, as well as during the surges caused by the delta and omicron variants.