Georgia grocery business partners with Amazon to bring large mobile market to Petersburg

This photo shows what a typical Goodr Mobile Grocery Store truck looks like. Youngkin administration officials announced Tuesday that a ruck like this will soon be coming to Petersburg to address the city's 'food-desert' issues.

PETERSBURG – We now know details about the mobile supermarket that Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced at last month’s Partnership for Petersburg anniversary event.

Goodr Mobile Grocery Store is a 26-foot tractor-trailer that will provide free groceries, including produce and dairy products. It’s the result of a partnership between Amazon and the Atlanta-based pop-up market chain to help so-called “food deserts” like Petersburg that do not have access to many large-chain supermarkets.

The truck will be set up much like a bricks-and-mortar grocery store. Items will be stocked on shelves and in controlled-environment storage.

The truck will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, including a wheelchair ramp. There also will be resource-room space for private health screenings and social-services consultations.

Amazon, Anthem, Bon Secours and Comcast provided “generous” donations for the mobile market, the governor’s office said Monday in a statement. In that same statement, Youngkin praised the project as “a transformative and cutting-edge solution to tackling food insecurity in not only Petersburg but the entire commonwealth.”

No starting date for the Goodr store was immediately announced.

Goodr first launched its mobile markets in Georgia. Petersburg will be its first Virginia venture as well as its first project with Amazon’s backing.

“This new partnership with the Amazon team enables Goodr to offer those same relief services to the many food insecure areas across Virginia,” Goodr founder and chief executive officer Jasmine Crowe-Houston said in the statement. “We are both excited for this new expansion and grateful to Amazon for continuing to share our vision of ending our nation’s hunger crisis.” Goodr opened its first market in 2017.

When Youngkin announced the mobile market last month, many thought it would be taking the place of a long-speculated grocery store in downtown Petersburg. An administration official told The Progress-Index later that would not be the case, as a grocery store still is planned to anchor the mixed-use development Sycamore Grove on the old Southside Regional Medical Center off South Sycamore Street.

Story continues

Food Lion in Walnut Hill and Walmart on South Crater Road are the only major grocery chains within the Petersburg city limits. Speculation about the new grocery store has focused on several without any presence in the immediate Tri-City area such as Kroger or Lidl.

Asked when the announcement of who will occupy that grocery store, the official replied, “Soon.”

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Georgia grocery chain brings mobile market to Petersburg