Georgia Power crews move north to assist with Hurricane Henri recovery

Company crews roll out to Connecticut ahead of storm's landfall

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Henri threatens the Northeast Coast, Georgia Power is responding to support affected utilities as part of the mutual assistance network. More than 100 Georgia Power personnel are traveling north towards Hartford, Connecticut. A convoy of trucks and personnel including linemen and engineers, as well as safety, fleet and logistics support from around the state left Georgia Power's Lawrenceville headquarters in metro Atlanta at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Georgia Power has also released a number of contract crews to respond as well.

A convoy of Georgia Power trucks and personnel left to assist with Hurricane Henri in Connecticut at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Mutual Assistance Network
Georgia Power monitors changing weather around the clock and coordinates with other utilities to field requests for assistance while ensuring that it has sufficient coverage to respond to potential local service interruptions.

The mutual assistance network consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to request additional resources to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

Storm Response Pandemic Preparations
Georgia Power teams are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special "distancing" and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.

In addition, the company's comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.

Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information and restoration updates during severe weather.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

A convoy of Georgia Power trucks and personnel left to assist with Hurricane Henri in Connecticut at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-crews-move-north-to-assist-with-hurricane-henri-recovery-301360254.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

