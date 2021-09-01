U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.93
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,317.82
    -42.91 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,323.45
    +64.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.16
    +14.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.24 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,135.45
    +849.24 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.56
    +45.39 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Georgia Power encourages customers to take action during National Preparedness Month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company highlights important safety information and resources to help customers prepare for emergencies closer to home

Storm team moves from Mississippi to Louisiana to continue assisting in Hurricane Ida power restoration

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Georgia Power's storm team of more than 500 workers move from Mississippi to Louisiana to continue assisting with power restoration following Hurricane Ida, the company is encouraging its 2.6 million customers to prepare for potential emergencies here at home. The company is once again joining with emergency management partners, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) this September in observing National Preparedness Month.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Georgia Power is a member of the mutual assistance network. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

While the state has already weathered several tropical storms, and September is the height of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, National Preparedness Month encourages advance preparation for all types of potential emergencies in homes, businesses and schools.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first and take time now to prepare. The company offers the following tips to help keep families safe ahead of an emergency:

  • Build an emergency kit – Gather supplies that will last for several days for everyone living in your home. Don't forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Check out Georgia Power's video about the supplies to collect to build and maintain a robust emergency kit.

  • Have an emergency plan – Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate in an emergency. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

  • Understand your risks – Learn more about different threats from potential emergencies around your home and business and plan appropriate responses to them.

Severe weather can happen anytime across Georgia:

  • Before a Storm: Know your risks of storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

  • During a Storm: Have several ways to receive emergency notifications and weather updates. If your area is under an evacuation order, follow safety orders from local officials immediately.

  • After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that could touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Additionally, do not walk or drive through standing water as it may conceal live wires brought down by the storm.

Before severe weather strikes, customers are encouraged to become familiar with Georgia Power's Outage Map on www.georgiapower.com that makes tracking and reporting outage information on the go even easier. The Outage Map automatically adjusts to function on desktops, handhelds or mobile devices and has direct access to Georgia Power's social media channels. Additionally, users have greater search capabilities with concise alert information relating to their specific outage.

Additional Georgia Power Tools You Can Use

  • Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

  • Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

  • Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

  • Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Infrastructure Investment – Reliability and Resiliency
The company continually invests in infrastructure to increase the day-to-day reliability of its systems and shorten outage and repair time. The company's use of Smart Grid technology and increased automation in recent years mean an increased ability to more quickly isolate outages that do occur to smaller numbers of customers and reroute power remotely for improved reliability.

In addition, Georgia Power's operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed to enhance the resiliency of the network to best withstand major occurrences, such as severe weather events, including tornadoes, hurricanes and extreme heat or cold. Resiliency investments include upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure across the power grid.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-encourages-customers-to-take-action-during-national-preparedness-month-301367750.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

Recommended Stories

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • Why it could benefit you to be a job-hopper

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, YF Contributor, Cohost of Brown Ambition Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss when and how to move on from your employer and quit.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Oil Prices Pare Losses After OPEC+ Stays The Course

    Oil prices pared earlier losses following the OPEC+ meeting Wednesday as the cartel agreed to continue boosting production.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Why can’t utilities get the money they need to make grids more resilient?

    Electric utilities across the US are short hundreds of billions of dollars for upgrades to prepare for a changing climate.

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • Firefighters 'Hold the Line' as Caldor Fire Roars

    Firefighters with the CALFIRE/Fresno County Fire Kings Unit Strike Team 9430Charlie worked to hold the Caldor Fire at bay, maintaining a containment line in Northern California as the blaze roared next to them, video released on August 31 shows.The Caldor Fire grew to over 200,000 acres and was 20 percent contained as of September 1, official reports said. The fire threatened tens of thousands of homes as it neared South Lake Tahoe, prompting California Gov Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency for Alpine, Amador, and Placer counties due to the fire.The fire approached the Nevada state line near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday. Credit: CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire via Storyful

  • Louisiana man's personal levee no match for Ida's fury

    Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.

  • Bear Running From Flames Spotted In South Lake Tahoe

    Wildlife is being pushed from the mountains down into the Tahoe Valley as the Caldor Fire destroys their habitat.

  • Caldor fire blows past 200,000 acres as it moves toward Nevada; crews grow fatigued

    The fire has been burning for 18 days. As of Wednesday morning, it had seared through 204,390 acres and was 20% contained.

  • New threat emerges as crews fight Minnesota wildfire: bears

    Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella.

  • Key U.S. Crop Export Elevator Damaged in Hurricane Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- A grain elevator damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve, Louisiana is responsible for nearly 9% of America’s bulk seaborne exports of corn, soybeans and wheat so far in 2021, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data.USDA shipments show a total of 6.45 million tons of agricultural product loaded at the Cargill terminal, with 5.3 million tons of corn topping the list. The primary recipient of crops through the elevator this year has been China, receiving

  • Orea Announces New Montagne d'Or Project Design with Significantly Reduced Environmental Impact

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to announce an optimised project design with a remarkable reduction in the environmental impact of the Montagne d'Or Gold Project, located in French Guiana, France. In response to the public debate held in 2018, the Montagne d'Or joint venture (owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by operator Nord Gold plc) (the "JV") has selected a new project design based on Best Available Techniques ("BAT") resulting in a 32% reduction in

  • "This one's really scary": Caldor Fire racing toward Lake Tahoe

    Around 50,000 people are under evacuation orders as the popular resort area faces a fire threat it hasn't seen in decades.

  • Woman plays dead after moose knocks her down twice, Colorado officials say

    Days earlier, a moose charged a runner and left him with a hoofprint-shaped cut on the back of his head.

  • Newly-formed Tropical Storm Larry to become season's next major hurricane

    Tropical Storm Larry became the 12th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season when it formed over the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday morning, and AccuWeather forecasters warn it could continue to strengthen into the season's next major hurricane in the coming days. What was left of Ida was hardly done unloading flooding rainfall on the United States on Wednesday, but the Atlantic basin had already spun up yet another storm, keeping the season's busy pace going strong. Larry was packing maximum su

  • Massive Caldor Fire prompts mandatory evacuations around Lake Tahoe area

    Smoky skies hovered overhead South Lake Tahoe Tuesday as nearby flames of the Caldor Fire closed in on the resort city, one day after thousands of residents were forced to flee the area. The popular tourist and vacation spot turned chaotic as officials called for mandatory evacuations. The evacuation orders came after communities a few miles south of the lake were forced to evacuate Sunday as the Caldor Fire grew closer. As the flames neared the area, residents and visitors alike in South Lake T